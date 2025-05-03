Hockey Canada -complainant EM testifies about the Night of alleged sexual attack

Open this photo in gallery: A composite image of five photos shows former members of the Canadian World Juniors Hockey team, from left to right, Alex Foreenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub and Carter Hart while they individually arrived at the court in London, Ont., Wednesday, April 30, 2025.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

Before she was reportedly sexually abused by five members of Canadas who won 2018 World Junior Hockey team, the woman in the center of the Player's Criminal Trial testified that she was drunk on a dance floor surrounded by players, with some sharpening against her.

The woman, now 27 years old and publicly known as EM, testified through a closed circle room in the judicial complex outside a superior courtroom in Ontario in London on Friday.

While she was in the witness box, public prosecutors left her images of the security camera of herself in the vicinity of midnight in Jacks Bar in London in the night in June 2018, when the alleged violation took place.

At that time, EM, whose name is protected by a publication man, is Said she was a socially awkward 20-year-old university student who assumed colleagues from work that she did not know and tried to compensate for too much.

She separated herself from her friends in the bar and met Michael McLeod, a member of the World Junior Squad, who was with teammates after a hockey Canada Gala.

EM testified that she consumed more than 10 alcoholic beverages, some bought for her by hockey players, because they spent a large part of the night chatting and dancing with Mr. McLeod.

I definitely had the feeling that my inhibitions were being lowered, she told the court. She said she was just completely out of it, to be honest.

Em said when she was with Mr. McLeod danced, she was surrounded by other men, some of whom were his hockey teammates.

It felt uncomfortable that they took turns dancing with me, EM told the court. She said some men circled around her and pressed her. They would move my hands to touch their cross area, she said.

She said that Mr. McLeod stated that she left the bar with him and that she felt a lot of pressure to stay with him all night.

At a certain point I tried to just go to the bathroom and I thought that while I was there, I could try to regroup and sneak away not having to tell no no, or don't really have to confront him, she said. I thought I could just leave alone.

But he insisted to stay close, she said, adding that I just accepted a little that we had been around all night and that we would just go home or go to the hotel.

Mr. McLeod, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Forenton are each accused of sexual abuse of EM in the hotel room. Mr. McLeod is also confronted with a second indictment of being a party to sexual violence.

Each of the players did not argue guilty.

Two professional hockey players have testified that Mr. McLeod invited them to his hotel room to receive oral sex from EM

Open this photo in gallery: A screen of security cameras from Jacks in London, Ont. On 19 June 2018, Michael McLeod leaves the bar with the woman who is publicly known as EM, whose identity is protected by a ban on publication. Pixelatie applied by the globe and mail. Red arrow applied by the court to indicate themOntario Superior Court of Justice

Boris Katchouk, who plays for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, a jury told Friday that he had no sexual contact with someone in June 2018, when the alleged offense took place. He said he Mr. McLeod saw in a hotel corridor shortly after 2 hours

Mr Katchouk testified that Mr. McLeod asked him if he wanted oral sex, and that he briefly entered Mr. Mcleod's room, where he saw a woman lying on the bed.

Mr Katchouk told the court that he was intoxicated that night and found it difficult to remember details. He said he, Mr. McLeod and EM The only people in the room were at the time and the woman was under the blankets with blankets to her shoulders.

Mr Katchouk told the jury that he did not know if the woman was wearing clothes. He testified that he left the room within two minutes.

He said he spoke briefly with EM when Mr. McLeod left the room. He testified that the woman asked him for a snack pizza.

Mr. Katchouk testified that Mr. McLeod returned to the room with another former teammate, Taylor Raddysh. Mr. Katchouk said that the three players spoke briefly together before he and Mr Raddysh, who now plays for the Washington Capitals, left. Raddysh just said, Hey Bo is leaving it away here, Mr. Katchouk said.

Neither Mr Raddysh nor Mr Katchouk is accused of misconduct.

Mr Raddysh, who testified on Wednesday and Friday, also said that Mr. McLeod invited him in the hotel room and offered him oral sex from Emofficians of Justice, showed the Court of SMS messages that Mr Raddysh said he had exchanged with Mr. Mcleod. He said he left the room after just a few moments.

Mr Katchouk and Mr Raddysh both told the court that they had trouble calling on details from the night of the alleged violation.

At the start of the trial on Monday, Crown Attorney Heather Donkers said that the case will challenge the understanding of the public of what sexual violence is, and the jury says that the evidence cannot match the expectations you have about what a sexual attack is like or looks like.

Public Prosecutors presented texts and videos in court that were reportedly from Mr. McLeods telephone as part of a detailed timeline of events around the alleged attack, including images of security camera from a local bar where they say that EM met Mr. Mcleod.

During her opening address for the jury on Monday, Mrs. Donkers said that Em de Bar with Mr. McLeod left and went to his hotel room, where they had consensual sex.

But Mrs. Donkers said that the complainant did not agree with what happened later when more people were invited to the room, and that at one point there were a maximum of 10 men in the standard format hotel room.

She went along with what the men wanted in the room and what she felt they had expected from her, said Mrs. Donkers.

EMS testimony will continue when the process will resume Monday.