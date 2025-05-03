Projecting 2025 FSU Football Depth Chart: What does the attack look like after spring?

Nothing about the state in Florida from 2024 transferred to the 2025 unit.

Florida State Football replaced his offensive coordinator, broad receipt coach, offensive line coach, quarterback, leading Rusher and the top four receiving yards of a team that scored the 130th of 133 Division I teams in score attack.

Although that all seems positive, and it is, but starting all over, creates learning curves and growing pains. The infringement in Florida seemed to be a work in progress during the second scrimmage of spring. Under the leadership of Malzahns, however, the attack plays with a goal and understands the goals that each game tries to achieve, a statement that could not have been made a season ago. While the state of Florida can hit the transfer portal for a few extra pieces after the spring, the majority of the group seems to be set in the summer. Below is my projected post-spring two-deep depth card, written in the same format as Florida State announces its depth cards in the fall.

2025 FSU Football Projected Depth Chart: attack

Quarterback

Senior Tommy Castellanos Redshirt Second -year Brock Glenn First -year Kevin Sperry

Analysis: perhaps no two players were spoken about more by coaches or players than Castellanos and Sperry. Castellanos, the transfer Quarterback from the Boston College, calm down any doubts that he was not a team player, with each person, to a man who praised his leadership and the way in which he brought the 2025 team together. He fits in the form of the Malzahn attack and will not be afraid to stop the ball and run 10-12 times per game. Sperry, a real first -year student, clearly impressed Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn enough to receive split repetitions with Castellanos and Glenn during the scrimmages. The former Oklahoma commit is said to have game-breaking speed and the Moxie of a veteran, who may lead that Trever Jackson is switching from the program. Glenn deserves a lot of respect for hanging around, knowing that he would not be the starter, but I wonder what his end game path is in Tallahassee

Walk back

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt second -year Sam Singleton Jr. Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Underclassman to watch: Incoming first -year Ousmane Kromah

Analysis: Florida State has a staple of capable backs with university experience, but nobody feels like real game breakers or a proven raw material. Florida State usually divides its depth card into two categories for running backs, so I have categorized the bruiseers in one group and the faster options in another. Roydell Williams returns for his sixth season of College Football and should be healthier after missing most of 2024 with an injury. He brings valuable leadership and experience and is a good one-cut-hard runner, but what is the ceiling? Kam Davis also ended his last part of 2024, but seemed ready to go in the spring. He appeared in much better form when he spoke to the media after spring practice, but there still seems to be a learning curve process that is being carried out by the former High School Quarterback. Singleton made a number of impressive plays in the scrimmage, which is why I presented him for Lucas. Moreover, Lucas is likely to see more action as a Passcatcher, and classifying him as a decline does not accurately reflect his role. Both are essential options for change and are not Bell cowbacks. The coaching staff of the state of Florida has elevated expectations for Kromah, who will register with a ready -made body in the summer, and he would have to expand his role as the season progresses.

Width

Junior Duce Robinson Redshirt First -year student Elia Moore

Senior squirrel white First -year Jayvan Boggs

Underclassman to watch: Redshirt first -year student Willy Suarez

Analysis: The Spring Portal window took a leader at the depth in the wide receipt and the seminoles can add a piece here, but the top options seem to introduce autumn. Duce Robinson missed the second scrimmage and fought through the spring, but he will be the number 1 target for Castellanos, and their chemistry outside the field should translate into success on the field. White also missed time due to injuries and recovery from an earlier condition during his last season in Tennessee, but he expects to be healthy for the coming season, and Florida State will benefit from this. Although not the biggest man on the field, his speed and agility should enable him to touch the ball early and often in games, and his experience will come in handy for a relatively young selection. In addition to the two, there are many young question marks, but Moore and the real first -year students seem to be most likely to earn the most snaps. Moore drove the last part of his first season in Tallahassee, but his frame and athletics cannot be denied. With Hykeem Williams and Jordan Scott disappeared, Norvell needs another recipient of a large body. Boggs illuminated the PrEP ranges in his senior season, but was undervalued, so it was unclear how his production would translate to university. Because of the spring, coaches have constantly praise him, and it seems that he is more advanced than a first -year student. Willy Suarez is more of a dark choice of horse than anything, but he made a number of solid plays during the scrimmage and can invoice the plans.

Tight end

Sophomore countries Thomas Junior Randy Pittman Jr.

Underclassman to watch: First -year Chase Loftin

This can be the least controversial rankings on the depth card. Landen Thomas received sufficient playing time as a first -year student, grew in his role and is ready to take the next step in his second season. Pittman Jr. Come over from Cincinnati, is familiar with the Malzahn attack and has the versatility to be a Swiss pocket knife in the States of Florida, an attack. Markeston Douglas flirts with the portal and a few pass-ons with large bodies tells me that Loftin is ahead of schedule. The 6-foot-6 first-year student has the size needed to compete at the university, but will take a huge step in the problems of Nebraska High School Football.

Left tackle

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen Redshirt Second -year Lucas Simmons

Analysis: Hansen seemed to be beaten in the spring, but Florida State did not take the 35-game SEC-Starter to sit on the couch. With tons of experience under his belt and a frame that can hold against Edge Rushers, Hansen feels in the left tackle place. Simmons enters year three in Tallahassee without a clear line for playing time, but the 6-foot-8 attacking tackle certainly has the body to start games at the Power Four level. Hopefully he will get the chance to see the field more in 2025, because the talent is there.

Left -hand guard

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley Redshirt Second -year Andre Otto

Analysis: Medley is perhaps more of a swing player, a bit like the early version of Darius Washington, but I will start him with Left Guard because that seems to be the open space on the line. Medley, a university feather veteran, has been coached for several years under Malzahn and offensive line coach Herb Hand and will take a lot of account with the plans of the state of Florida. Otto received playing time in 2024 when Florida State shuffled the deck almost every week to find a usable offensive line combination. Norvell called him as a young player who improved in the spring, but they also said that last season, so Otto starts as a reserve.

Center

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon Redshirt senior Jacob Rizy

Analysis: When I asked Malzahn after the second scrimmage what he found of the offensive line game in the spring, he flowed over Petitbon and what he brought to the program. He is not only a lock to be the starting center, but he can also judge as one of the best players in the selection, given the way the coaches talk about him. Rizy seems to be a forgotten name, especially with Norvell who takes two interior offensive line transfers. Pro Football Focus, however, rated him as one of the Seminoles Better Offensive Linemen in 2024, which, although it may not say much, suggests that another low season would enable him to take the next step. He is one of the oldest players on the Roster and has the versatility to play along the line, but he starts in the middle because of his snapping options.

Right guard

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV IV Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Analysis: Leonard missed most of 2024 with an injury in the upper body, which eventually turned the offensive line of the state of Florida into a downward spiral. Leonard may not be like an NFL -Lineman, but he is a university feather veteran, and his pro -focus figures suggest that he can hold on to the interior. Estes always receives a praise from Norvell during the low season and is a different depth time for the seminoles on the inside.

Tackle

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus Redshirt First -year Jonathan Daniels

Analysis: Pettus has not completed full spring, such as the majority of the starting line, because of an injury, but just like the others, he was taken to Tallahassee to play. The 6-foot-7 mountain of a man had a strange end to his time Ole Miss But looks more focused on Tallahassee and wants to prove its value to NFL teams. Daniels was recruited by Atkins, but remained at Florida State after his first season. With several members of the attacking line, he stepped for extensive snaps during the second scrimmage of Florida and was committed. His body may not be ready for the routine of a full university football season, but his athletics and Bouwen points to his potential as a starter on the road.