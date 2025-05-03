



Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. The complainant in the process of sexual violence for five former Nhlers testified for the first time on Friday. The woman, known as “em” in judicial documents because of a ban on the identification of her, said that she felt uncomfortable, confused and claustrophobic while she was surrounded by men, identified in earlier testimonies as members of the Canadian World Junior Team 2018, while on the dance floor in Jacks Bar. EM also said she had 12 drinks in the night of the alleged incident in June 2018. The woman testified from elsewhere in the courthouse via CCTV that she had seven hunterbomb -shot, a vodka or tequila recording, two coolers, a beer and a vodka -fris drink and felt very drunk towards the end of the night. She characterized her experiences at the bar as a good with Michael McLeod after being introduced by a public teammate. She later said she felt the pressure to be with him and said he was waiting outside the laundry room after she went inside to regroup. After being shown by assistant-crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham, a video of mobile phones that was recorded on the dance floor by the end of the night, EM said that she really looked intoxicated, her eyes were closed and she doesn't even look like I know that a video is being made. EMS testimony was closed for the day after viewing the security video of her and McLeod stepped out of a taxi and walked through the lobby of the Delta Armories Hotel. She said she went back to the hotel with McLeod because she has a hard time saying no. Earlier in the court, Boris Katchouk testified via video conferences of Wilkes/Barre, Pa., After his AHL penguins were eliminated from the play -offs. He testified that his phone had been broken on 18-19 June 2018, so he did not receive the texts sent by teammates in a group cat. He said he spent less than two minutes in the hotel room of McLeod after McLeod invited him, at one point asking if he wanted oral sex from the woman. Katchouk testified that when he was only briefly with the complainant in McLeod's hotel room, while McLeod teammate Taylor Raddysh went out of his room, EM asked if she could get a bite from his pizza that he refused. During the end of his testimony that started on Wednesday (the court was not on Thursday because of the disease of a jury member), Raddysh read part of the statement he gave in July 2018 during an investigation into Hockey Canada. Raddysh said he heard nothing to say in the short time he was in the room with McLeod and Katchouk before he returned to his own room. Some players were greeted when they entered the courthouse on Friday morning by around 10 demonstrators who kept signs, one of which breaks the silence, stop the violence. McLeod, 27, is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dillon Dube, 26, Cal Foote, 26, Alex Forenton, 25, and Carter Hart, 26, are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. The EMS testimony is expected to resume on Monday.

