Virginia Women's Tennis | Virginia wipes FDU to continue to the second round of the NCAA





Charlottesville, va. The Virginia Womens tennis team went on to the second round of the NCAA ladies Tennis Championship 2025, with FDU with 4-0 on Friday (May 2) in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. The Cavaliers (21-5) won the double point and the top three singles courts to get a quick victory over the knights (11-8). Virginia will take it on Saturday 3 May at 4 p.m. in the second round on Illinois (15-12) on Saturday 3 May. Admission is free. Graduated student Sara Ziodato and Junior Meggie Navarro opened the game with a 6-0 win over Doubles Court Three. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melody Collard achieved the Doubles point for Virginia shortly thereafter and took a 6-0 win over the top Doubles Court to place UvA 1-0. In Singles, the Cavaliers maintained their advantage and won five of the six first sets against the Knights. All three best singles courts finished within a few moments of each other. In the court two, Junior Annabelle Xu de Hoos spent 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Anastasia Lim. First-year Martina Genis Salas followed a 6-1, 6-0 win in court three against Alena Kubanova. Ziodato won the victory on top Singles Court a little afterwards and took a 6-1, 6-0 win over Namie Isago. Match notes Virginia is the number 7 seed in the tournament and is number 7 in the ITA team ranking

The Cavaliers always improve to 4-0 against FDU. All four meetings have arrived in the first round of the NCAA tournament in the regional regional Charlottesville

Martina Genis Salas has registered her seventh straight singles victory (in completed competitions)

First -year Karolina Kozakova appeared in her first singles match since 8 February and played four in court

Elaine Chervinsky and Melody Collard improve to 31-3 on the season in Doubles

Illinois is number 38 in the ITA team ranking

The Cavaliers lead the all time with the Illini 3-2. Virginia has won each of the last three matchups, including the most recent meeting in 2019

Illinois defeated Virginia for the last time in 1998 Saturday competition information Admission is free

The competition is covered with the Cracked Racquets Cross Court on their YouTube channel

Individual court flows will also be available at Virginiassports.com

Live scoring will be available for the competition

The game is planned to be played on the outdoor courts. Check UVA Womens Tennis Social Media Accounts for any weather -related updates

#7 Virginia 4, FDU 0

Singles competition #27 Defense Zioidato (VA) Defe. Isago, Namie (FDU) 6-1, 6-0 #34 Annabelle Xu (VA) did it. Lim, Anastasia (FDU) 6-1, 6-1 Martina Genis Salas (VA) Def. Kubanova, Alena (FDU) 6-1, 6-0 Karolina Kozakova (VA) vs. Kim, Yelena (FDU) 6-0, 4-1, Unfinished Melody Collard (VA) vs. Silva, Valentina (FDU) 4-6, 2-0, unfinished Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Kostsina, Katsiaryna (FDU) 6-4, 3-0, unfinished The competition doubles #3 Elaine Chervinsky/Melody Collard (VA) Def. Isago, Namie/Kim, Yelena (FDU) 6-0 #41 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Lim, Anastasia/Kubanova, Alena (FDU) 5-2, Unfinished Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Silva, Valentina/Kostsina, Katsiaryna (FDU) 6-0 Order of finish: Doubles (3.1); Singles (2,3,1)

T-1: 32

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://virginiasports.com/news/2025/05/02/virginia-sweeps-fdu-to-advance-to-ncaa-second-round/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos