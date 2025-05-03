



The Kerala Cricket Association suspended the Sreesanth of the former India Pacer on Friday of all the KCA cricket-related activities for making “false and defamatory statements” against the association after the exclusion of Sanju Samson from India's Champions Trophy Squad earlier this year.

The KCA said that the decision to Sreesanth, currently the co-owner of the Ram Kollam Sailors-Franchise in the Kerala Cricket League, was taken on a special KCA General Body meeting in the Kerala Cricket League.

"After the controversial remarks, the KCA Show-Cause knowledge had published to Sreesanth and the franchisees Kollam Aries, Aleeppey Team Lead Content maker Sai Krishna Sai Krishna, and Alleppey Rimpingen. The KCA also said that the legal steps will look for compensation from Sanju's father, Samson Viswanath, Reji Lukose and a twenty news channel anchor for making "unfounded allegations against the association in Sanju's name." What is the controversy of KCA-Samson-Sreesanth? In February 2025, the notification of the Show-Cause against Sreesanth issued for the closing of the KCA in his decision to sniff Sanju from the Vijay Hazare Trophy team in December 2024. The Wicketkeeper-Batter was allegedly left from Indias Icc Champions Landna 2025-SQUAKNOOGNO. KCA said that the notification of the show cause was not that Sreesanth showed support to Samson, but for making false and defamatory statements that were a violation of his contractual conditions as co-owner of the Sailors-Franchise Kollam. In her response to Sreesanths' comments, KCA brought up the notorious spot-fixing business of 2013 against Sreesanth to say that it always supported players, even when they were in prison, who was an excavation with the former India Pacer. When Sreesanth was in prison and was confronted with allegations in the infamous match-fixing scandal, KCA officials visited and supported him. Although the court has destroyed the criminal case, it is a fact that he was not acquitted in the match fixing case. In such a situation it is not necessary for Sreesanth to take on the protection of other players, the statement was. Sreesanth's response Sreesanth had asked which international player KCA had succeeded in producing after Samson. KCA Sreesanth's ignorance about Kerala Cricket then listed before he listed names of players: Sajana Sajevan, Minnumani, Asha Shobana and Junior players such as Joshitha VJ in the World Cup team under 19 in the Under-19 Asia Cup team. However, Sreesanth did not go back after the notification of the Show Cause, instead to start KCA in an interview with Kerala Media Outlet Onmanorama, where he wondered why KCA overlooked local players. They (KCA) take players from other states to play for us. What for? Respectless for our Malayali Cricketers, he said. We only have one player at international level, Sanju. Let's support him all, Sreesanth said. The so -called KCA has not produced an international cricket player since Sanju. We have great players such as Sachin, Nidheesh, Vishnu Vinod and many others, but do they push them (KCA) to play them higher? He asked. Kerala was ultimately eligible for their very first Ranji trophy final in the 2024-25 and finished the second behind Vidarbha in an injured Samson's absence. Why was Sanju Samson dropping? Earlier, in which it was explained why Samson was ignored for the VHT tournament, KCA secretary Vinod s Kumar told the Indian Express: Sanju had sent an e -mail stating that he would not be available to the camp. The team had a short camp in Wayanad without him. Of course we only considered those who were part of the selection sessions. There has been no further discussion about this issue.

