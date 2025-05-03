-Play -OFF Push intensifies while UFL teams are fighting for position in crucial week six matchups –

Arlington, Texas – May 1, 2025 -Week six of the United Football League season brings an increased sense of urgency when teams enter the stretch run with play -off implications on the line. With a few more weeks, every understand is more than ever. Whether it is teams fighting to stay in the fight or others who want to build a boost for a postseason -push, this weekend's matchups promise intensity, drama and defining moments in the competition.

Week six schedule and game examples

Arlington Renegades (3-2) in St. Louis Battlehawks (3-2)

Friday 2 – 8 pm et | De Koepel in the America's Center | FOX UFL Friday

FOX UFL Friday is the stage for a new exciting collision while the Arlington Renegades go to St. Louis who strives for a seasonal whip, while the Battlehawks want to avenge their earlier loss and can ignite a passionate home audience.

The Renegades go to St. Louis with something to prove after a limited loss of home for the DC defenders last Sunday 37-33. They will rely on their revitalized land competition, led by Kalen Ballage, which is currently exceeding the competition in Hazasten with 276 Yards, an average of 55.2 yards per match. Ballage was a bright spot in last week's game and this season placed the second best hasty version with 79 yards and one touchdown. His 33-Yard Burst helped in setting up an important scores to maintain the lead of Arlington at the time. The biggest outing of the ballage came in the home opener of the team against the Brahmas, where he recruited 77 hurry and reached a touchdown, ending with 110 total yards. While the apostates are preparing for an excited environment in St. Louis, Ballage will be central to their attacking game plan.

The Battlehawks run high after a 32-27 victory on the Michigan Panthers, led by new starting Quarterback Max Duggan. In his debut start, the former TCU-standing out gave a spark in the attack, with his Dual-DREAT power. Within the dome, Duggan hurried two touchdowns in the second quarter to give St. Louis a 17-6 lead. He later joined Hakeem Butler on a touchdown attack of 67 meters in the second half, a momentum-moving game that helped to seal the victory. Duggan ended the game with 9 of 12 steps for 124 yards, while adding 70 hasty yards and two scores to the ground. While the Battlehawks are preparing for Arlington, he will again look at the attack and the defense of the Renegades.

Memphis Showboats (1-4) at Houston Roughnecks (2-3)

Saturday 3 – 12:00 pm et | TDecu | ABC

Saturday starts with an exciting confrontation between the Memphis showboats and the Houston Roughnecks-two teams that ride at the momentum of hard-fought victories and keep their profit stripes alive.

Memphis goes into this matchup at a peak after a dramatic 24-20 overtime victory against the defending champion Birmingham stallions. Wide recipient Dee Anderson was the star of the night, making two game -changing plays and ended with four catches for 93 Yards. He opened the score with a 78-Yard bomb from Quarterback Sideboard Winn-the longest game of Scrimmage in the UFL up to five weeks. Then, in the third extension period, with the game on the line, he found Anderson over the middle. Despite taking a punishing hit, Anderson held the ball when he crashed on the grass, sealed the victory and gave the showboats their first victory of the season.

The Roughnecks return home and drive at the momentum of a dominant 27-3 road victory at the San Antonio Brahmas. When they compete against the Memphis showboats on Saturday, they strive for their second conference profit of the season -a crucial step in the direction of PlayOFF -set such as Michigan or Birmingham Falmens. Houston will again turn to Quarterback Jalen McClendon, who achieved a confident and efficient performance in his first career victory as a starter. The veteran signal-caller helped in orchestrate a balanced attack, especially on the ground. Zaquandre White broke through with a six-yard Touchdown-Run in the second quarter, followed by a 21-year-scoring Burst of Kirk Merritt in the third quarter. McClendon ended the game with 22 passes for 171 Yards, for the stable leadership that Houston needs when the Play -Off Race warms up.

DC defenders (4-1) at Michigan Panthers (3-2)

Sunday 4 – 12:00 pm et | ESPN

Sunday's action starts when the first place DC defenders travel to the Motor City to take on the Michigan Panthers.

The defenders continue their gone with a high-stakes matchup against a Panthers team that they still have to beat. Their only earlier meeting came in week seven of the 2024 season, when Michigan DC handed a loss of 22-9 to Audi Field. This time the defenders arrive at their side by their side, fresh from a historical comeback victory. Last weekend Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu led the indictment and managed to defeat the Arlington Renegades 37-33-the biggest comeback in UFL history. Ta'amu placed seasonal heights in passing yards (308) and completion (23), while you have a career high bond with four total touchdowns (three pass, one hurry), reclaiming the only possession of first place in the XFL conference.

The Michigan Panthers will look to bounce back and avoid a slide of two games, because they welcome the leading DC defenders who arrive in the city with a 4-1 record. Michigan comes from a heavily fought 32-27 loss for the St. Louis Battlhawks-one back and forth with six lead changes and more than 400 meters from total attack by the Panthers. Despite the defeat, Quarterback Bryce Perkins and broad recipient Siaosi Mariner came in striking performance. Perkins continued to strengthen his case as an MVP candidate and completed 21 of 25 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Mariner delivered his most productive outing of the season and caught up with six receptions for 111 Yards to lead the attacking load. He is now in second place in the competition when receiving recruiting with 282 and is on average an impressive 56.4 yards per match, and is one of the best threats of the UFL.

San Antonio Brahmas (1-4) at Birmingham stallions (3-2)

Sunday 4 – 4 pm et | FOX

The weekend ends with a high-stakes Rematch of the UFL championship of last season while the San Antonio Brahmas travel to the protective stadium to face the stallions of Birmingham. Both teams want to regain the momentum after the past weekend of important conference losses.

The Brahmas arrive with a point to prove, with still the Angel of being excluded by Birmingham in last year's title match. They will trust their defense to disturb the rhythm of the stallions. In last Sunday's matchup against the Roughnecks, the defense of San Antonio delivered a grim version, with 70 total tackles and five pass breakups. Linebacker Jordan Williams led the way with nine stops, while Safeties Jordan Mosley and Tavante Beckett added each. Defensive Lineman Kobe Jones made a big impact, took a bag and forced a mess. The unit also registered six tackles for loss and kept Houston on just two touchdowns on four red zone travel-one attempt they will build on while trying to contain the balanced attack of Birmingham.

The stallions of Birmingham return home for their second consecutive match in a Protective Stadium, looking back after a heavy overtime loss for the Memphis show boats. With the San Antonio Brahmas who come to the city, the stallions want to take the lead in their season series after splitting the matchups of last year (1-1)-in particular claiming the victory in the UFL championship of 2024 to secure their third consecutive title. Broad recipient Davion Davis has been a consistent playmaker for Birmingham this season. He is currently in second place in the team when receiving yards with 146, on average 29.2 yards per match. His best performances came against Houston, when Sam Houston State's product brought in 62 meters and a touchdown in two catches, which strengthened his role as an important scored threat. The stallions will again look at Davis' veteran presence and playing capacity if they are confronted on Sunday opposite a rising Brahmas team.

Fans can catch all UFL promotion live, from Friday evening with FOX UFL Friday. The rest of the matchups of the weekend are broadcast via ESPN, ABC and Fox, and streaming on the digital platforms of both networks.

