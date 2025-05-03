



The first stage of Isle of Man Table Tennis Associations Island Championships took place at the NSC last week. Other events will take place in the coming weeks. Scott Lewis was largely unstoppable because of the group phases and then defeated Wayne Taylor in the quarterfinals. Duncan Alexander hit a brick wall against Mike Tamarov, who hit his colleague island team player in four explosive ends. Darren Smethurst continued his excellent shape with a five-set victory over Tamarov in the group stage and had bad luck to be dumped in the play-off stage by Adam Teare 11/9 in the fifth. Then grabbing along Malcolm Cummings in the quarterfinals 11/7 in the fifth. In the semi-final, Tamarov Lewis pushed hard to be 2-1 up in competitions, before the island champion 2024 stepped up an acceleration to take the last two ends and the match decisively. John Shooter had a tough quarter -final match against the past champion Liam Chan, which he came through intact in three ends. In the second semifinal, Shooter succeeded in surpassing Teare to facilitate the final against the famous enemy Lewis. As expected, the final contained a number of fantastic contra-hitting and looping attacks, but Shooter could not get entirely enough traction and retain its challenge. The hard Lewis was in electric shape and just too good at night, even for the stylish shooter. The competition was therefore arranged in favor of Lewis 11/7, 11/9, 11/8. This makes it three titles in a row for Lewis and his fourth general since 2021. It seems likely that he will add his migration in the coming years. Rebecca Taylor also won the ladies singles event for the fourth time (photo: Malcolm Lambert) (( Malcolm Lambert )) This had a limited access this year, so it immediately went to the final between colleague division players Becky Taylor and Sonja Shaw. From the start, Taylor got the Beter from Shaw and took the first end narrowly 11-9. Then she built up to take the second end with 11-7 and the third for the competition, 11-4. This victory makes the four singles titles for Taylor, who won it in 2019, 2023 and 2024, and now in 2025. Amit Lanin on the way to winning the Under-16 Junior Title (photo: Malcolm Lambert) (( Malcolm Lambert )) This was a round Robin with Amit Lanin, Luke Begley, Liav Lanin, Henry Weaver, Sydnie Weaver and Thomas Taylor Burt. Luke had a narrow match with Liav, which he managed to take 11-9 in the fifth end. Henry had a similar between Tom and was fed back by a determined opponent who took it 11-4 in the fifth end. Sydnie Weaver continues to show great promise in the junior ranks and she had a great victory over Tom that she took 11-4 in the fifth end. In general, however, Amit was unbeaten – the only division one regularly in this event – which meant he took first place, with Luke in second place. -The Mixed Doubles event plus the vets of more than 40, 50 and 60 found singles events this week all found reports to follow. On May 7, the men's dubbles, ladies is double and under the 14s events. To end the tournaments for this year, the Graham McFarlane veterans are played double and under 18 years of age. The input window for the last two events closes on 7 May, so there is still time to enter if you want. Watch out for memories and updates on the Facebook page of the Island of the Man Table Tennis Association and via its website www.tabletennis365.com/iom

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iomtoday.co.im/sport/table-tennis/table-tennis-lewis-and-taylor-are-four-time-island-champions-789138

