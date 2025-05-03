



Clemson, SC -Head Coach Dabo Swinney today announced that Clemson Football has added former Clemson -Basketball star Ian Schieffelin as a tight end. I am enthusiastic about the addition of Ians, Swinney said. He is a great competitor with success at a high level at university level. He has elite football measurements that I believe they will translate well. I look forward to helping him switch and build a football foundation that gives him the chance to not only help us with Clemson, but also gives him the chance to play pro football. “ Schieffelin spent the first four years of his five -year collegial clock as a central figure for some of the most successful basketball teams in the history of Clemson. The attacker helped the Tigers to NCAA Tournament performances in each of his last two seasons, with all 70 of Clemsons competitions in that period. He closed his career as one of the 47 1,000-point scorers in program history and finished seventh in program Annals in career-rebounds. As a senior last season, Schieffelin earned a second team of All-Accel awards in contributing to the Tigers Program record 27 wins. The year before, he was named the most improved player of ACCS as a junior and placed a Double-Double in his first career NCAA Tournament performance when Clemson deserved his first elite eighth berth since 1980. Schieffelin was a football teammate of the eighth grade of former Clemson who ran back and recent Dallas Cowboys Draft Pick Phil Mafah before he brought full -time basketball at Georgias Grayson High School.

