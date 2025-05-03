Where to watch live streaming and broadcast





All 36 states and trade union areas in India and the Services team will compete for medals in 27 sports on KIYG 2025. Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Sports List Archery

Kabaddi

Volley-ball

Fence

Judo

Mallakhamb

Swimming

Stockroom

Partner

Shooting

Football

Misuse

Rugby

Table tennis

Hockey

Badminton

Box

Tennis

Weightlifting

Gymnastics

Basketball

Kalaripayattu

Yogasana

Wrestle

Scout

Thang ta

Athletics In addition to the 27 medal sports, Esports will also appear at KIYG 2025 as a demonstration event. New Delhi will be hosting, gymnastics and bicycle events, while the remaining events are being held over the five cities in Bihar. The Kiyg 2025 officially starts with an opening ceremony in the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on 4 May. Archery, Kabaddi and volleyball matches will also start on the same day. In addition to the usual Olympic sports such as athletics and swimming, non-Olympic and native sports such as such as such as MallakhambYogasana and Stockroom Will continue to be part of the youth games of Khelo India. The KIYG follows a team championship format where medals won by individual athletes/teams contribute to their respective state or uts count. The team that ends with the most gold medals at the end of the Khelo India Youth Games is named the general champion of that edition. Kiyg 2024 was held in four cities in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra won 57 Golden, 48 silver and 53 bronze medals to secure their fourth Kiyg title. Where to watch Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Live Live streaming from the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 will be available on Olympics.com. Live broadcast from KIYG 2025 is provided by the DD Sports TV channel in India.

