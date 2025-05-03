The most annoying error in football

It takes a lot to make Bukayo Saka angry, but a feeling of injustice that the English international has tipped over the outskirts during Arsenals Champions League Semi-final first stage against Paris Saint-Germain.

The PSG left back Nuno Mendes was in possession, opposite his goal, deep in his half and against the touchline, when he fell to the floor in phases while Saka closed him from behind.

Saka appeared with the ball a ball that he kicked away in anger about the sound of referee Slavko Vincics Whistle after he was punished for an error. Cue a yellow card for Saka and the sight of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who puts his latest Basil Fawlty impression on the touchline.

To be clear, this is not an arsenal or a Mendes story. Instead, it is a story about one of the most frustrating mistakes in football.

Ayling was so good at winning free kicks in this way that the Leeds supporters gave his go-to-move a name: the Ayling Flop.

The images below show that moment against Southampton in all his glory.

In essence, we are talking about an act of relatively low s *** house jobs. In the case of Aylings it was also remarkably successful. After making his debut for Leeds in 2016, Ayling won more mistakes than any other defender who played in the top two of English football during that period (Thanks to Optas Jonny Cooper for that stat).

Ayling played in the gallery and even placed a clip on social media from his young daughter who performed the move in his back garden, accompanied by the words, I think she controls it.

Others have that too. A quick straw survey among my colleagues Athletics Van Assolla Villas Ezri van Villas Ezri Forsa reveals.

Konsa, in the eyes of many, was lucky on Saturday when referee Anthony Taylor promised a free kick in his favor after a duel with Jean-Philippe Mateta during Villas Fa Cup Semi-final defeat against Crystal Palace. Mateta walked on and scored, but the goal was not allowed.

Jason Pearce, Captain Konsas at Charlton Athletic, quickly picked up how Streetwise was his young defensive partner when he first broke through. He was composed and used his body well for his age, Pearce said Athletics Last year. He was very smart and bought many free kicks.

You can probably come up with a player in your club who also fits in that description, based on the fact that the names continue to come in: Grant Hanley, the Scotland International and former defender of Norwich City, and Southamptons Ryan Manning the last. Speaking as a ordinary observer of Swansea City, I can confirm that Harry Darling is following in Aylings flop steps.

There is no suggestion that Mendes, who was excellent on Tuesday, is a serial perpetrator. It is more that the incident with Saka emphasized a general trend of free kicks that is almost routinely given in that scenario. It is a free card from prison for a defender who is in possession and feels an opponent in their necks. Allow a throw -in? Do they try to turn away from problems? Going back to the keeper? Or take a tumbling?

You can understand the frustration of the Arsenal fans, because Mendes only tries to protect the ball and Saka has the right to try to achieve what he did, and I didn't think it was a mistake, said the former English international Alan Shearer in his role as co-commentator for the Amazon Prime broadcaster. Mendes does not know that side and then he (Saka) has this little touch from him, and that is not enough for him to go down.

That is a great tackle, demolished in Mark Clattenburg, the former FIFA referee.

So why is the mistake given so often? Simply put, it is much easier for a referee and/or an assistant referee (as was the case with the Mendes-Saka incident) to grant or identify a free kick and to deal with the short-lived anger that follows, instead of waving playing and running that hell breaks off is scored. But is that not what VAR is for? I hear you say and that is a point that Clattenburg made at the time.

Eventually the player knows in possession and top officials will talk about these kinds of things privately that it is a mistake with a low risk of giving in that area of ​​the field. In short, if you are not sure as a referee, you will then go on the side of caution and you go the free kick on the defensive side. That does not make up for it, but it gives an insight into the thinking process.

Occasionally, and it is only occasionally, a referee will valley. That was the case in the Liverpool-Nottingham Forest game in Anfield in September, when Yates was chased by Luis Diaz. Interesting is that Yates had received a mistake a little more than a minute earlier after a bizarre Wirwar with Alexis Mac Allister who saw him go to the ground twice.

Believe it or not, the ball was still in the image below.

But a mistake was given seconds later, after Yates got up and tumbled again.

Perhaps that was all in the mind of the referees when Yates in vain rely on a free kick when he tried to give the ball out of the game during the next attack by Liverpools. Diaz broke clearly and eventually came on the post.

Unfortunately for Arsenal and Saka, the outcome in the PSG game was much more predictable.

