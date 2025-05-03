Xander Schauffele, most players will fly blindly at Philadelphia Cricket Club

The newest member of Golfs Grand Slam Club, recent Masters champion Rory Mcilroy, plays in the Truist championship and defends his title. Xander Schauffele, who has two large titles, the PGA championship and the British Open will also be there. So Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Tours Last Signature Event, won the RBC heritage, will end a three-year drought.

They are three of the top six golfers in the world, with nine big victories among them, and they are demonstrably the hottest golfers in the world. But none of them will be the biggest star of the weekend.

Who will be there? Or rather, what will there be?

The course of course.

The Truist championship will be played on 7-11 May in the famous AW Tillinghast design of Philadelphia Cricket Clubs, the Wissahickon course. It is a 103-year masterpiece that combines architecture and artistry on the rolling hills of the southeast of Pennsylvania. It will be the most important event on the site since John Daly, Bernhard Longer and the Senior Players Championship were visited in 2016.

The tournament, formerly and most recently known as the Wells Fargo before Truist became the title sponsor, is usually held in Quail Hollow in North Carolina, but Quail will organize the PGA championship, the second of Golfs Four Majors, the following week.

Not that the Truist is chopped liver; It is the sixth of eight characteristic events on the PGA tour, so dependent because of their $ 20 million purses (more than twice a regular non-Major), their smaller fields, the absence of a cut and a larger amount of Fedex Cup points. Signature events are part of the PGA Tours Arsenal while fighting the wealth and exclusivity of the rival LIV tour.

So yes, it's a pretty big problem.

It is also a pretty big problem that, because Cricket is a replacement location, almost none of the participants will be familiar with the course, the layout, the challenges or even its history.

Not early visitors

I mean, it's a characteristic event, a big tournament with many big players who play in it. And I have heard really good things from people who live on the east coast about that building, Schauffele said last month. If it fits in the schedule, then maybe it will come sick, but if not … I mean, Austins a really good caddy, so help a lot of walking.

Sounds like his Caddy, Austin Kaiser, maybe an early reconnaissance trip to Philly is making instead of a shock.

Most courses on the PGA Tour are annual stops, but occasionally a major will penetrate a tournament and push it to another site. That is how Aronimink came to organize the AT&T National in 2011 and 2012, while Conggressional prepared at the US Open 2012. When Chambers Bay organized the US Open 2015 near Seattle, players visited and consulted local caddies early. But then the US Open is perhaps the biggest tournament in Golf.

Read more: The raw life and times of AW Tillinghast, the father of the masterpiece of Philadelphia Cricket Clubs

Officials say that no players have visited cricket yet, and nobody is expected until the week of the tournament. Nobody even asked a meeting with Caddies of Crickets.

This should be nice.

Why the unfamiliarity?

Well, while cricket is routinely arranged in the top 100 jobs in the country, it is an out-of-the-way location in a region that produces few professional golfers. As such, it is unlikely that players would be in any form of amateur competition or even play a casual round in Cricket.

Furthermore, players did not know where the event would be played until last August, and by that time the Majors were ready, the FedEx Cup play -offs were about to start, the president cup was on the horizon and most players were ready for a free time. A particularly hard spring in 2025 has golf in the northeast, especially unattractive, and with five other characteristic events, the players' championship, and the Masters all fall for the truth, a trip to the suburbs of Philadelphia to view a course, most of them will only play once in their career, simply not be feasible.

One player has a small advantage.

The Top 50 in the 2024 FedEx Cup classification via the second round of the play -offs automatically earn places in 2025 characteristic event fields, so that was Eric Cole, who became 46th, his ticket to the warning. And he has connections.

Coles -Vrouw, the former Stephanie Williams, is a resident of West Chester. Better yet, his Caddy, Reed Cochran, was caddying for his father, Russ, when the PGA Senior Tour visited cricket in 2016.

My schedule is pretty full, so I won't make it there or something, said Cole, a slim whippet from a golfer, and then pointed to his Big Bag -man. It is good to have that in your back pocket.

There is no institutional knowledge about cricket on the PGA Tour, but a few players know what it's like to play a big tournament for the most rabid sports fans in the country. Billy Horschel finished in fourth place in the US Open 2013 at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore.

The crowds has always been great in Philly. They support Golf very well, Horschel started and then continued, but no, I see the course the first time that Monday or Tuesday. It is clear that I watched it a bit on TV. It has a really good reputation, especially since the re-do.

Advice?

Golf architect Keith Foster, based in Kentucky, completed the RE-Do in 2014, but Foster does not assume that the best players on the planet are offered wisdom.

They will look at it through their lens, he said.

After all, Cricket was not built with Xander and Rory in mind. Just like them, most players have developed games that start with monster drives that leave short irons in greens, and they just throw arrows at pins. That game did not exist in 1922 between the Hickory-switched clubs and the Balata-juice balls.

At the time it was a ground game and you had to use the foreground, Foster said. Tillinghast believed that the green actually started 30 to 40 meters, with the ground that leads to the green. It starts on the fairway and fits seamlessly in the green path. It is this soft assessment that connects.

Read more: Philadelphia Cricket Club and his last four holes a good tribute to AW Tillinghasts Championship Vision

Foster compared the style with that of Winged Foot Golf Club, just north of New York City, where Liv Tour star Bryson Deprechambeau won the US Open 2020. DCCHAMBEAU will not be at Cricket LIV players, will be banned from regular PGA Tour events, but McIlroy and Schauffele both ended in the top 10 at Winged Foot.

Will that experience give them an advantage next week?