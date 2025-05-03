Welcome back readers! We had a week for the NFL DraftAnd to analyze its impact. I am not a believer in distributing instant trekkings figures, but if you want to see how the experts have assessed your favorite teams trek, you will not have it to find it.

I really believe in trying to find out the imagination football pact of the NFL version. In case you have missed it, here are my 2025 NFL Draft Takeaways for Fantasy Football. That column was primarily aimed at a traditional Redraft -fantasy format, where you set up a brand new team every season, usually at the end of August.

Today I give you something else: my top 20 players for Dynasty Rookie concepts. For those who are not known, Dynasty is a version of Fantasy Football where you hold a first version of players in year 1, and you will keep your entire selection from season to season. You can acquire new players via the Waiver thread and transactions, but the most important avenue for fighting your boards is an annual Rookie concept, usually in May. And right now are the May, so dynastia competitions in that annual exercise. If you are looking for an even greater time bags than the seasonal match, Dynasty is a nice size to try.

For today's exercise, I assume that a superflex format, which is a bit more common in the dynasty than Redraft. In a superflex there are two flex spots, and you can start a quarterback in one of them, next to your QB1. This considerably increases the value of QBs. I also assume that half-point PPR scores.

Here are my Top 2025 Rookies, for Dynasty Fantasy Football:

1. Ashon Jeanty (RB, LV). There are a few years in which there is a debate about the top choice in the dynasty. This is not one of those years. Jeanty is the consensus #1 Rookie for Dynasty, and with good reason. Stud Running Backs are the most valuable raw material in Fantasy Football, and he is the best declining prospect since Saquon Barkley in 2018. He was selected in the top 10 by a team with a weak RB competition, so there will be plenty of opportunities immediately. I will be astonished if he does not get at least 15 touches per game, directly from the gate. The Raiders also offer improvements on Quarterback (Geno Smith), offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) and on the O-line. This is a team with his arrow and Jeanty should grow into a three-down role over time. His immense talent and tac color capacity cannot be denied. Apart from an insane appetite, do not exchange the 1.01 if you have this choice.

2. Cam -district (Qb, ten). Has there ever been less fanfare around an overall choice of number 1? Not that I can remember. Between the major trade for Travis Hunter who took place immediately after he was taken and the breathtaking three -day slide of Shedeur Sanders, Ward flew to the Titans first under the radar. But he was the clear QB1 in this class and is the only Rookie QB with a feasible path to start right away. Ward is not as good of a prospect as one of the top 3 QBs of last season, but he is talented and brings very imaginative skills to the NFL. In a superflex format it could be in your line-up as a lower QB2 with top, like a Rookie. For me he is the clear second pick in Dynasty Superflex.

3. Omarion Hampton (RB, Lac). Here it becomes a bit tricky. For me, growing a talented Rookie with a Jim Harbaugh attack is too good to leave the remaining options. Najee Harris will compete for Snaps this year (and it is possible that JK Dobbins could also be back), but within a year or two Hampton should be a workhorse in this foul, which offers stability with Quarterback, four first round picks on the offensive line and a head coach with jobs who want to stamp. Just like Jeanty, Hampton is also good at the passing game and profiles like a three-down back. Don't think about this.

4. Travis Hunter (WR, Jac). It may be surprised to find Hunter so low, because he was the top player in this design (and the upper wide receiver) on many large boards. But this is fantasy, and as a pure wide receiver I can't place him for one of the three players above him. If you play in an individual defensive player (IDP) layout where his defensive statistics will count, I will encourage him somewhat, depending on the specific scoring system. As it looks now, he goes to a team where he will probably not be the WR1. And if he starts playing really meaningful snaps in the corner, I don't think hell plays every click on attack, and the risk of injury is something that I can't shake and especially his small framework. I can't wait to see how Hunter is used, but I think he will eventually get better for real football than Fantasy Football.

5. Tetairo (TET) McMillan (WR, car). I debated about placing McMillan for Hunter, but I think Hunter is currently a more complete and polished receiver, so I have arranged them in this way. This was a fairly weak design at both Quarterback and wide receiver and for me there is a remarkable drop-off at WR after TET. His big frame (he is 64) will be a welcome addition to Quarterback Bryce Young, which will hopefully look more like the QB that arose at the end of last season, unlike the one we saw before. Carolina came to the design with one of the competitions weakest broad reciprocal rooms. Xavier Legette struggled like a Rookie and Adam Thielen turns 35 before the season starts, so McMillan has the chance to appear while these teams release a broad recipient of the No. 1 for the next mid -decade or so.

6. Treeveyon Henderson (RB, Ne). Hell the workload with Rhamondre Stevenson in the short term, and he may never settle as a real workhorse, three-down back, but he has a home running speed, is very good when passing downs and both a receiver as a protector, and goes to a foul who has his young Quarterbackers. ID feels good to get Henderson somewhere in the middle of the first round.

7. Quinshon Judkins (RB, CLE). I have the two Ohio State Rookie Backs arranged backwards. It was a bit of a strange sketch for Cleveland, because they took two QB's two rounds apart, as well as two RBs two rounds apart. Judkins was taken with the fourth pick of round 2 and has the inner track to settle (about Jerome Ford and fellow-smokie Dylan Sampson) as the early hammer in the post-Nick Chubb era. He is a solid runner who has to get enough Rookie and further.

8. Tyler Warren (Te, Ind). Two things give me a break to take Warren higher than this: the shaky QB situation in Indianapolis (Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones), and the fact that tight goals often take a few years to get their pass as important contributors in the passing game. Yet Warren is an excellent prospect and he has to knock immediately to the top of the tight end -depth graph on the Colts. This is a pick in the longer term, so be patient with both Warren and Bears Rookie Tight End of Colston Loveland (no. 11 on my board, below).

9. Was the delay (WR, tame). ID feel better about Egbuka when he went to a team with a clear need for a second or third receiver, but here we are. Egbuka left Ohio State as the leading recipient of Buckeyes and he is probably the most pro-ready WR in this class. In the long term I really like his prospects with Baker Mayfield and the BUCs. They are one of the NFLS -above violations of each of the last two seasons. Shorter term they have stars in veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan showed a lot of promise as Rookie last season. So Egbuka may not see much volume in his first year or two. But Evans and Godwin are older players, and will not dominate forever.

10. Jaxson Dart (QB, NYG). This is a difficult one. The Giants used a late first round pick on Dart (and exchanged to acquire that choice), but they also brought two experienced quarterbacks within this season and it is unclear how much, or when, hell, plays like a rookie. Moreover, will the regime that set him up after 2025 will still be there? That is a good question, and one that could split the future, depending on how things are going this season. Yet starting QB's are a very valuable raw material in a superflex format, and Dart has given an advantage considering its considerable size and dual-DREAT skills. But I would not take him before the back of the first round, because he is not a safe bet to ever appear as an NFL starter. And from this design where is that true for every quarterback not called cam ward.

The next 10:

11. Colston Loveland (You, who)

12. RJ Harvey (RB, de)

13. Kaleb Johnson (RB, Pit)

14. Jalen Milroe (QB, sea) (Note, I have it different places higher than most)

15. Matthew Golden (WR, GB)

16. Luther Burden III (WR, Chi)

17. Cam Tax Bo (RB, NYG)

18. Jayden Higgins (WR, Hou)

19. Jack Bechh (WR, LV)

20. Tre Harris (WR, Lac)

One last comment: there are some intriguing Te -Slapers in this class, of whom at least a few should be available at the start of the ROOGE ROOKIE concepts: J. Ferguson (Lar), M. Taylor (NYJ), H. Fannin, Jr. (CLE), and E. I do (SEA).

I will have more fantasy content out of season in the coming months, so keep it here!