Lvsportsbiz.com Roundup: A's, Aces, F1 Grand Prix Plaza, Raiders, UNLV football and even table tennis and women's bowling

By Alan Snel, lvsportsbiz.com Publisher-writer

Las Vegas, Nevada – The MLB atletiek is not supposed to play the ball on the comic until 2028, but their great start to the 2025 season gets some attention.

With their 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins in South Florida on Friday, the As improved to 18 victories and 15 losses, a rather impressive record for a team known for its low player letter.

The As will continue with their road trip in Florida with matches against the Marlins Saturday and Sunday.

Their Triple-A branch, the Las Vegas Aviators, are also a great start. The pilots defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 5-2, and improved their record to 21 victories against ten losses. Tonight's match in Las Vegas Ballpark had an announced presence of 8,896, which was the 97th sale, according to the Aviators.

The Wnba Las Vegas Aces were in South Bend, Indiana in the Notre Dame Basketball Arena to play their first preseason match of the 2025 season against the Dallas Wings. It was a home for ACES players Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young. Both played at Notre Dame for three years, with Loyd there from 2012-15 while Young played 2016-19 there.

Loyd led the Fighting Irish to three consecutive NCAA Final Fours and was named two-time All-American. Young, an NCAA champion 2018, was named AP All-America Honorable Mention, ACC Tournament MVP and All-Accel Second Team Her Junior Year in 2019.

The aces easily defeated the Dallas wings, 112-78. Young led all scorers with 28 points and moved 9 assists while Loyd scored 10 points. Triple Wnba MVP A'ja Wilson added 19 points and other double digits scorers were Rookie Aaliyah Nye with 17, Chelsea Gray with 13 and Tiffany Mitchell with 10.

Three UNLV players will be at NFL camps this summer.

Former UNLV All-American Linebacker Jackson Woodard and defending back Johnathan Baldwin signed contracts with teams as unprotected free agents after the concept of the competitions. Both players' institutions were announced on Friday by their teams.

Woodard, who was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year from 2024, joined his former rebel teammate as a member of the Seahawks after all-American broad receiver Ricky White III was selected by Seattle last Saturday.

Baldwin, a four-year-old letterman who earned the second team All-MW as a senior, chose to close a deal with the Green Bay Packers after the design.

Plus, former UNLV-offensive Lineman Tiger Shanks became the highest pick of the program in the Draft of the Canadian Football League on Tuesday evening when he went to the Montreal Alouettes in the first round (fifth general).

There is no end to the sports championships in Las Vegas. In July, some of the best Ping Pong players will participate in the inaugural world table tennis US Smash 2025 event. Here is the Lowdown:

When:Qualification, July 3 July 2025; Main draw, 6-13 July.

Main location:Orleans Arena, Table 1.

Secondary location:MGM Grand, Tables 2, 3 and 4.

Pull ceremony:July 4, time and location TBD.

Events:Men's singles, doubling; Ladies singles, Doubles & Mixed Doubles.

Price money:$ 1.55 million.

Global superstars to pay attention:Men: World No. 1 Chinese Lin Shidong, no. 2 ChineseWang Chuqin, no. 3 Braziliels Hugo Calderano, US Nr. 1 Kanak Jha. Women: World No. 1 from China Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong, US No. 1 Lily Zhang

Tickets for sale:Tbd.

Trophy time:The event marks the debut of the iconic US Smash Silver Trophies, which becomes one of the most coveted symbols of victory.

What you will see:An experience of a table tennis event like no other: loud, electric and up close. The arenas are built for noise, energy and drama, so that fans and media are upset in the heart of every serve, smash and shock.

The F1 Las Vegas people opened the new Grand Prix Plaza on Friday in their pit building for Koval Lane.

The Grand Prix Plaza has three interactive racing activities with ticket, including working the steering wheel of a racing simulator, which control Karts on a 1,650 foot rail with a real piece of the 3.8-Mijls racecircuit and designing your own racing car in a high-tech area of ​​the F1 Pit Building area.

De Las Vegas Grand Prix tries to make contact with the host community of Las Vegas by giving away free tickets. The road racing the owners of Tacotarian with tickets for the November race for earning the American small business administrations 2025 Nevada Small Business Persons of the Year Award.

Receiving the free tickets were tacotaire owners, Kristen Corral, Carlos Corral, Daniel Simmons and Regina Simmons.

The NFL Raiders have also tried to make contact with Las Vegas.

The Raiders are organizing a Raiders Spirit Day event during the Teacher Appreciation Week in collaboration with the Public Education Foundation (PEF) to celebrate teachers and students at the Matt Kelly Elementary School.

And the Golden Knights also come to schools.

The VGK celebrates the teacher valuation week 5-9 May with giveaway actions, school visits and discounts on food and VGK equipment. In addition, there are discounts: VGK team shops offer all teachers with a valid Clark County School District (CCSD) ID a 20 percent discount throughout the week (excluding sweaters and authentic articles). In addition, Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in City National Arena and America First Center and Craggy Range Bar & Grill offers on Read Family Forum CCSD ID holders a discount on a 20 percent discount on meals (excluding alcohol).

From Monday, the Golden Knights will visit more than 15 CCSD schools with Chance the Mascot and other VGK characters who drop off treats and team SWAG.

The best ladies bowlers also duel this month in a championship in Las Vegas when the Pro Women's Bowling Tour Sin City visits on 14-20 May. The promotion will take place in the Suncoast Bowling Center on 9090 Alta Drive.

It is the Bowling Congress Queens of the United States, the first major championship of the Tour season of the Professional Womens Bowling Association (PWBA) from 2025. This marks the first time since 2023 that the USBC Queens will be in Las Vegas, and the first time that SunCast has been launched again in 2015.

