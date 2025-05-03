



IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, Pitch-Weather Forecast Report: It is the collision of the two teams that are on the opposite sides in the IPL point table, while Royal Challengers are in third place Bengaluru Organize the bottom placed Chennai Super Kings in the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB is in pole position to be eligible for the play -offs, while CSK, who have already eliminated, is looking for spoiler in their next few competitions.

RCB versus CSK Bengaluru weather report The prediction does not read for a happy day to be a cricket fan, because rain is expected in the time of the competition. On Friday, RCB had to cancel their nets because of rain, while CSK also had a limited session. According to AccuWeather, it is expected that the temperature during the day is 33 degrees with 'a mix of sun and clouds with a thunderstorm in one or two places in the afternoon'. It will not get better in the evening, because the weather forecast is cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area ', which can mean a limited competition. Story continues under this advertisement IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score, Full Scorecard: View here RCB vs CSK Pitch Report The M Chinnaswamy Stadium Strip has more than once astonished the home team RCB with the side laid by Rajat Patidar that loses most of their games here. Although the surface was previously used to help the batters, this season it has been offered quite a bit for the bowlers, especially the spinners in the middle phases. IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK predicted by playing XI RCB vs CSK Live streaming Which channel will the live match broadcast between RCB vs CSK? The IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK match will be broadcast live on 3 May on 3 May on Star Sports Network. Story continues under this advertisement What time will the IPL 2025 RCB versus CSK match happen? The Worp for the IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK match takes place at 7 p.m. What time does the IPL 2025 RCB versus CSK Match start? The IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK match starts at 7.30 p.m. Story continues under this advertisement Where to catch the RCB vs CSK Match Live streaming in India? The live streaming of the IPL 2025 RCB VS CSK match is available on the Jiohotstar app and website. RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Squads Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni (W/C), Noor Ahmed, Khaleeel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Anshul Kamles, Ravi -Ravish, Ravichandh, Ravichandh, Ravichandh, RaviSH, RaviSHAnd, Ravichandh, RaviSHAnderh, RaviSHAUnd, Ravichandh, Ravichandh, RaviSHAnderh Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukish Choudhary, Nathan Elis, Nathan Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (W), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sushi Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Devdut, Devdut, Devdut, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushra, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

