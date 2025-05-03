Sports
Why Detroit Lions perfectly fit in Georgia Football Captain Tate Ratledge
Tate Ratledge is ready to roar in the NFL, and it seems that the former captain of the Georgia football team could not have ended up in a better situation.
The Detroit Lions, who came back to the back-to-back NFL-Playoff performances for the first time in 30 years, strengthened their attacking line by selecting Ratledge in the second round of the NFL design of 2025 last Friday.
For Ratledge, who started 37 games in Georgia, it seems like a situation that was intended.
There is actually a tattoo of a lion on my forearm that kind of circle came around, and I did not even process it so far, a in advance, Ratledge said during his video interview after the Draft.
I think lions are the king of the jungle for a reason, only their mentality, their attitude, the way they continue their entire lives, Ratledge said. I think it's something that I attach to my lifestyle, that mentality of never satisfied, never stops.
Ratledge undoubtedly paid his contribution to one of the most physical and intense environments in the University Football in the past five seasons.
Ratledge has already been drawn up against some of the NFLS best defensive rulers on a daily basis, while developing into an elite player, himself, in Georgia.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xq3pm4Z7MC
Ratledge took on future NFL first round Picks Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Nolan Smith and Travon Walker while he was with the Bulldogs.
And now Ratledge, a former college All-American and Top 50 Prep Prospect Van de Darlington School in Rome, Ga., Is ready to mix it next to the best.
(Detroit) has had one of the best attacking lines in the competition for a while, the way they play, they are physical, they are heavy and play fast, Ratledge said. The tape, I look a lot, (s) I just see playing and seeing how they play and what I can do.
Ratledges Athletics is impressive, as far as he had the highest overall athletics percentage at the NFL Combine, per Nfl.coms nextgen stats score breakdown.
Ratledge, at 6-foot-6 a 308 pound, ran a time of 4.97 seconds in the 40-Yard dashboard and did a 32-inch vertical jump in Indianapolis.
The football film was already in the books for the Lions, as managing director Brad Holmes explained.
Tate fits what was looking for, whether he got his mul or not, he plays the game in the right way, said Holmes. He is cool, he is physical, he is much athletic than you might think, and he has much more versatility than people might realize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-yPMJOM2ZG
Ratledge has also done his exploration and starts the dressing room in Detroit with inherent respect for head coach Dan Campbell.
In which coach Smart and Coach Campbell believe in, they are right together, Ratledge said. They both believe in physical football players, tough football players, smart football players.
That is the area that I fit in and I am excited to get there.
|
