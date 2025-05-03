



Starkville, Miss. (May 2, 2025) The tennis team of the University of North Alabama Heren A historic season in the first round of the NCAA tennis championship of 2025 on Friday, with the Lions who fall to the number 22 arranged Michigan State Spartans, 4-0, 4-0 in Starkville, Miss. The Spartans play the winner of New Orleans and no. 12 Seed Mississippi State, who organizes the first and second round matchups. UNA, which entered the ITA ranking lists in the ITA rankings, officially ends the season with a record of 19-4. This marks the most victories for the program since 1988. The Spartans started with Momentum with the double point and won the courts two and three on their way to the advantage of one point. Max Sheldon and Mitchell Sheldon by Michigan State defeated Lachlan Brain And Satori Nakajima From court three for the first double win, 6-0. The Danial Rakhmatullayev and Aristotelis Thanos of the Spartans achieved the second double win with a Court of Appeal over Get Dominz And Fedoriahyn 6-1. The TopFlight doubles are intervened Alberto Altur And Be orgiles And the Ozan Baris by Michigan State and Matthew Forbes did not go off, but the Una Duo made it a fight. Altur and Orgiles were 3-5 at the back, but the two picked up the momentum before the double section was completed. The Spartans continued with the first singles victory, with Max Sheldon beating Orgiles from the court three, 6-1, 6-2. MSU's Danial Rakhmatullayev followed a Court-Six victory on FedoryShyn, 6-2, 6-1. Clinchen came from the court five, when the Dominguez of Una fell to Mitchell Sheldon in a 6-4, 6-4 result. The remaining singles competitions remained unfinished, but the highlight of the Dual came from the court two and the implementation of Altur. The second-year students won the first set against Ozan Baris and claimed the frame with a strong 6-2 outing. Baris responded with a 5-2 lead, but Altur was able to go against Baris against Baris who is number 15 in singles in the Ita ranking list. Now that the season is coming, the Lions are entering the low season after an incredible campaign. North Alabama won both the regular seasonal and tournament titles in the Atlantic Sun Conference and earned the first Asun titles in Division I program history and the first conference championship since 1981. The tournament takeover was also the first postseason championship for Elk UNA -Team. Four Lions earned All-Asun Awards and Una coach Aitor Repair earned the first Asun Coach of the Year Standetcheid from the program. The season culminated in the NCAA Tournament performance of the program of the program. Mississippi State 4, North Alabama 0 Double 1. Ozan Baris/Matthew Forbes (MSU) vs. Alberto Altur / Be orgiles (Una), 5-3, unfinished 2. Danial Rakhmatullayev/Aristotelis Thanos (MSU) def. Fedoriahyn / Get Dominz (One), 6-1 3. Max Sheldon/Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) def. Lachlan Brain / Satori Nakajima (Una), 6-0 Order of finishing: (3.2) Singles 1. Aristotle (MSU) vs. Lachlan Brain (Una), 6-2, 2-2, unfinished 2. Alberto Altur (Una) vs. Ozan Baris (MSU), 6-2, 2-5, unfinished 3. Max Sheldon (MSU) def. Be orgiles (One), 6-1, 6-2 4. Vuk Radjenovic (MSU) vs. Satori Nakajima (Una), 6-4, 4-4, unfinished 5. Mitchell Sheldon (MSU) def. Get Dominz (Una), 6-4, 6-4 6. Danial Rakhmatullayev (MSU) def. Fedoriahyn (Una), 6-2, 6-1 Order of finishing: (3.6.5) Match notes North Alabama: 19-4 Michigan State: 17-9 For more information about North Alabama Athletics, visitwww.roarlions.comand follow Una AthleticsFacebook“TwitterAndInstagram.

