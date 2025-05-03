There are few entities that embody the narrow, fraternal ties between the US and Canada, just like the SaginaW Spirit Junior Ice Hockey team.

In a place of which the fortune has been more than above in recent decades, the Dow Event Center Hockey Arena in Saginaw, Michigan, comes to life with more than 5,000 fans as soon as these young stars take the ice. A huge banner that displays the players adorns the main street in the city.

Almost all players, from 16 to 20 years old, come from Canada and stay with local SaginaW families during the regular playing season, which runs from September to April.

They are family, almost literally, says Jimmy Greene, the spiritual vice-president of marketing and community relationships, because players come here and stay with American families. It is more than just sport.

One of the best prospects of this year National Hockey League Entry Draft is Vooruit Michael Misa, the 18-year-old Canadian captain of Spirits. Last year the SaginaW Spirit won the Memorial Cup of the Ontario Hockey League for the first time. In the season that has recently ended, the mind played 28 times on Canadian soil.

So the consequences of Donald Trumps rates for the Canadian goods regime, has felt more sharp in saganow than most other communities, just like the fight for the Canadian elections, in which the US presidents about Canada are the USS 51E who are looming over the match in the midst of a proud recoil against such remarks.

We have had this relationship for decades and suddenly, in recent months, it has been uprooted, says Greene.

Of course you will worry because you just don't know [what will happen next]. At some point it will eventually cost us. I just don't know to what extent and through how much.

As the largest city in the northern half of Michigan, located on a short drive of three Canadian border crossings, Saginaw has closer ties with Canada than perhaps any other community of its size. Canadian companies have nearly 4,000 hectares (1600 hectares) agricultural land in the province and last year, SaginaW established The first sister city is connected to a Canadian counterpart.

What is more, it is an important political bellwether and production of production that helped to push Donald Trump across the line in the presidential elections of last Novembers, but today the community is confronted with uncertainty surrounding the trade war with Canada.

Michigan, with its huge car industry, is more than struck by Trumps Trade Battle with Canada than perhaps any other American state.

After Trump had announced 25% rates on Canadian vehicles and parts with a few exemptions, Ottawa responded with his own 25% rate on certain American automotive products. Canada says that the rates are unjustified, but on April 23 Trump warned that the tariff figures could rise.

While Trump has claimed The US does not need any goods produced by the northern neighbor, Canada buys more American products than any other country, at $ 356 billion worthy purchases. Almost 40% of the exported goods from Michigans go to Canada. In 2023, $ 1.7 billion in goods in the metropolitan area of ​​SaginaW was exported, one of the highest amounts for every city of Michigan, where many of them were sent to Canada.

Nexteer Automotive has around 5000 people in SaginaW, while Industries, a company in the car with headquarters in the city, also has a basis in London, Ontario. Repeated calls and e -mails sent by the Guardian to SaginaWs Chamber of Commerce Looking for information about specific local industries that may be affected by the rates were not responded.

Sport is now triumphing about politics

Saginaaw is no stranger to economic ups and downs.

The city center is almost dead on a recent Friday afternoon. Despite the recent success of the hockey team, there is no sports bar for blocks in every direction, because most commercial activities of SaginaWs are now concentrated around kilometers of strip centers north of the center.

For Brad Pyscher, an officer at a correction facility and former trade union president who manned the Republican party office of SaginaW County in one of these comic centers on a recent Saturday afternoon, the rates on Canada were a shock.

People are worried and they hope that this will work out themselves, he says. The shock and awe [of the tariffs] Everyone really surprised.

The 54-year-old says that he had voted independently all his life before he supported Democrat Barack Obama, and then Trump for President in 2016.

The thing with Trump, whether you like him or don't like him, there is transparency, he says. I was attracted to him because he is not a politician.

But Pyscher admits that Trump could have negotiated with Canada before they were to touch that shock and awe. I think it is intentionally to let the world know that he can do it, he says.

[With] Canada, it should have negotiated a little better, much better. I expect that the deals with Canada will come soon, and we can put all this behind us.

Trump has said that one of his most important motivations for spending rates on Canada was to stop the flow from illegal drugs to the US. However, reports indicate that the opposite may happen. Last month, $ 11 million in cocaine was seized On the border crossing of Port Huron, 80 miles (130 km) east of SaginaW on its way to Canada. In December, around 1,000 lb (450 kg) cocaine were also seized in a semi-truck trying to enter Ontario from the same border crossing.

Back in the world of ice hockey, Greene van Saginaw Spirit says that he feels that most people with whom he communicates have been able to park their political feelings, starting with the organizations of Canadian players, who have been essential for the recent success of the teams.

I think we have all made a joint effort while we don't have to keep [the players] Stupid and naive, we did enough to feel at ease in our environment and away from the political things. We kept them in a mentality of sport, he says.

But Greene also realizes the tense ties with Canada that is fed by the policy of the white houses is a very real dynamic.

I am not immune to the idea that at some point Canada had some hostile feelings against us, but people have been able to park the policy of sport until this moment. I think sport is now triumphing about politics, he says.

Because we play in Canada, and [because of] The rates. I am more worried about how they think about us. Our feelings towards Canada are and will always be favorable and friendly. I am not only worried because of the economic rates, but also because of the emotions that result from it. I am foolish to pretend to be different.

Residents of Saginaaw hope the kind of fraternal tires that were shown in the city last May, when hundreds of Canadian hockey fans as far as Saskatchewan descended to the region for the Memorial Cup, will become something from the past.

Everybodies was super friendly. You have been incredible hosts, a Canadian hockey fan that rode 11 hours from Quebec for the tournament Local Media told.