



The South African Bowler Kagiso Rabada runs the risk of missing the final of the world test championship of the following months against Australia after testing positive on a forbidden substance. On Saturday, the 29-year-old confirmed that he served a provisional suspension after returning a negative analytical finding for the use of a recreational medication. The revelation comes after Rabada left the Indian Premier League prematurely and returned to South Africa for personal reasons. Fox Cricket, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to view every match of the Indian Premier League from the 2025 excluding live | New at Kayo? Buy your first month for just $ 1. Limited time offer> I am very sorry for everyone I abandoned, Rabada said in a statement via the South African Cricketers Association. I will never take the privilege to play Cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal ambitions. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> I serve a provisional suspension and I look forward to returning to the game that I like to play. I could not have endured this alone. ID would like to thank my agent, CSA and Gujarat Titans for their support. ID also wants to thank Saca and my legal team for their guidance and advice. The most important thing is that I would like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love. This moment will not define me in the future. I will continue to do what I have always done, constantly work hard and play with passion and dedication to my profession. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Kagiso Rabada in South Africa. Photo by Asif Hassan / AFP Source: AFP According to SpongeRabadas violation took place during the recent SA20 competition, in which the publication also reported that the subtance was not a performance-enhancing medicine. Since he made his test debut in 2015, Rabada has taken 327 Wickets at 10 p.m., including 16 transport of five wicket, only four South Africans have more test calcps. It was expected that the right-armed fast South Africa Bowling attack would lead at the upcoming world test championship final at Lords, which will start on 11 June.

