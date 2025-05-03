NCAA: football coaches punished for a gambling scandal of $ 100k





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Five current or former staff members of the Iowa State Football Coaching have been punished by the NCAA for sports gambling, including bets on the basketball programs of the school and ladies. They are confronted with no criminal prosecution. In total, the five coaches have combined to make more than 6,200 online bets of a total of more than $ 100,000 on games. Some of those bets arrived at professional events, some were in college sports. The violations are classified as level II, which means that they could jeopardize the integrity of the NCAA Collegiate model. Click here for more sports reporting on Foxnews.com The coaches are Jace Heacock, Chase Clark, Michael Dryer, Kyle Highland and Mason Williams. Now one of the five that is accepted by another athletic department of schools will have to attend the annual NCAA Regional Rules seminar at its own expenses and serve a two-week suspension during the show-cause period. They are all subject to an order of a year-time-on-April until April 24, 2026. Heacock, son of defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, was a football graduate assistant in 2021 and 2022. He was taken back on 24 April as director of football analyzes. His biography on the Isus Athletic website did not mention where, or whether he worked in 2023 and 2024. Clark, former assistant director of football equipment, placed 2,305 bets in total around $ 18,676, including 46 bets on ISU Mens and Women's Basketball. He is now assistant equipment manager for the Detroit Lions. Legal battle in Florida about sports betting Dryer, former assistant of equipment activities, placed 1,182 bets a total of around $ 11,536, including 25 bets on ISU -Hords and women's basketball. He now works on sale for a company for sporting goods. Highland, former assistant of the recruitment activities of football, placed 509 bets in total around $ 6,365, including eight bets on ISU -Hords and women's basketball. He is now the Armys assistant director of football activities. Williams, former Associate for Athletics Equipment Operations, placed 1,455 bets in total around $ 11,679, including 12 bets on ISU Mens and Women's Basketball. He is now the main equipment manager at Valparaiso. The five were identified during a state research into sports activities in sports activities in athletic facilities from 2021 to 2023. Click here to get the Fox News app The State Department of Criminal Investigation has transferred the names of the five men to the state officers of Iowa as part of its research into minor online sports betting at colleges in the state. Dozens of athletes in the state of Iowa and Iowa were caught in the sting and accused of, among other things, gambling and identity theft. Many of the athletes argue guilty and paid a fine; Coins were rejected against others. More than three dozen athletes have joined a civil court case against the DCI, claiming that the agency had violated their rights and had lubricated their reputation. The Associated Press has contributed to this report. Follow Fox News Digitals Sports cover on X, and subscribe to The Fox News Sports Huddle -Newsletter .

