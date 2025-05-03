Sports
Men's Tennis Central: Knoxville Regional
This year is the 16th time that Tennessee has organized the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. De Vols will continue their continuous series, because UT has played host in the last six full seasons at Rocky Top.
Ut finished fifth in the SEC during the regular season with an 18-7 general record and eventually made a trip to the Sec Tournament Semifinals for the sixth consecutive year, where they fell to the Texas top. Ian Cruz Earned an SEC All-Tournament team award after a 3-0 at the number 6 spot in Singles, which extended his current win to five games and 8-2 in his last 10 attacks.
Alex puke And Shunsuke Mitsui were recently appointed as the All-SEC first team, while Kotzen also yielded SEC Newcomer of the Year Honors. The duo has held the top two courts in Singles play and so far a combined 37-12 in double competitions.
The 14th rankings have surpassed the 20-Win Mark in each of the last seven full seasons. De Vols were 14-2 when the double season of 2020 was closed because of COVID-19 and reached the 20-win Mark in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025.
Live statistics for all competitions during the very duration of the weekend can be found
Weekend schedule
Saturday 3 May
Mtsu vs. Duke 10 am et
Tennessee vs. Alabama State 1 pm et
Sunday 4 May
Winner of match 1 versus winner of match 2 1 pm et
Explore the field
Alabama State (15-10, 6-0 SWAC) comes from a SWAC Tournament Championship victory on Jackson State. The Hornets had been named three people after the All-Tournament team, such as Lun Obrul, Alexandre Verlaguet and David J. Grandinot (MVP) were selected at the end of the tournament.
Saturday marks the first meeting between the two schools ever. The Hornets have made every NCAA tournament since the 2021-22 season and earn an automatic bid every year via the SWAC Championship Tournament.
Duke (18-8, 9-4 ACC) comes from a run to the ACC Championship Semifinals, where they fell for the final tournament campions in Stanford. Tennessee is always 18-11 against Duke and De Vols have won the past five games in the series.
The Blue Devils has a NCAA championship record of 52-31 and are claimed to the quarterfinals, which reached the round of eight in 1993, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2012 and 2013. When he competes on the road, Duke has a 14-7 record in the first and second round of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCAnnam.
Middle Tennessee (16-11) has reached the sixth consecutive journey from the program to the NCAA team tournament and the 17th of all time. The Blue Raiders went to the second round five times in their NCAA -Tourish History.
De Vols and Blue Raiders previously completed this double season in Murftresboro in a match in which Tennessee achieved a 5-2 victory. Ut won the Doubles point and then achieved singles -victories of Kotzen, Mitsui and Jose Garcia To win the victory.
Vols in the ranking
Singles
#23 Alex puke
#29 Shunsuke Mitsui
Double
#9 Alex puke/Alejandro Moreno
Blue Devils in the Rankings
Singles
#25 Pedro Somes
#47 Cooper Williams
#96 Sam Landau
Double
#7 Cooper Williams/Theo Wineegar
#46 Theo Wineegar/Pedro Rominas
#57 Cooper Williams/Andrej Petrovic
#62 Pedro Rodenas/Andreja Petrovic
#90 Dugardin Remi
Blue Raiders in the ranking
Double
#63 Ondrej Horak/Karim Al-Aamin
Fan -Info
All matches at the weekend are planned to be played outside in Barksdale Stadium.
The Clear BAG policy is enforced for the entire duration of the weekend.
Gates for all three competitions in the regional Knoxville will open one hour before the first Serve.
Spectacle parking will be provided in the G-17 parking garage for Terrace and Lake Ave.
For the most up -to -date information about the program, follow Tennessee Herentennis
