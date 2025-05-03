The no. 14 Seed Tennessee Heren Tennis team will organize the first and second rounds of the NCAA team championship 2025, which will be performed at Barksdale Stadium 3-4 May.

This year is the 16th time that Tennessee has organized the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. De Vols will continue their continuous series, because UT has played host in the last six full seasons at Rocky Top.

Ut finished fifth in the SEC during the regular season with an 18-7 general record and eventually made a trip to the Sec Tournament Semifinals for the sixth consecutive year, where they fell to the Texas top. Ian Cruz Earned an SEC All-Tournament team award after a 3-0 at the number 6 spot in Singles, which extended his current win to five games and 8-2 in his last 10 attacks.

Alex puke And Shunsuke Mitsui were recently appointed as the All-SEC first team, while Kotzen also yielded SEC Newcomer of the Year Honors. The duo has held the top two courts in Singles play and so far a combined 37-12 in double competitions.

The 14th rankings have surpassed the 20-Win Mark in each of the last seven full seasons. De Vols were 14-2 when the double season of 2020 was closed because of COVID-19 and reached the 20-win Mark in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and now 2025.

Weekend schedule

Saturday 3 May

Mtsu vs. Duke 10 am et

Tennessee vs. Alabama State 1 pm et

Sunday 4 May

Winner of match 1 versus winner of match 2 1 pm et

Explore the field

Alabama State (15-10, 6-0 SWAC) comes from a SWAC Tournament Championship victory on Jackson State. The Hornets had been named three people after the All-Tournament team, such as Lun Obrul, Alexandre Verlaguet and David J. Grandinot (MVP) were selected at the end of the tournament.

Saturday marks the first meeting between the two schools ever. The Hornets have made every NCAA tournament since the 2021-22 season and earn an automatic bid every year via the SWAC Championship Tournament.

Duke (18-8, 9-4 ACC) comes from a run to the ACC Championship Semifinals, where they fell for the final tournament campions in Stanford. Tennessee is always 18-11 against Duke and De Vols have won the past five games in the series.

The Blue Devils has a NCAA championship record of 52-31 and are claimed to the quarterfinals, which reached the round of eight in 1993, 1994, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2012 and 2013. When he competes on the road, Duke has a 14-7 record in the first and second round of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCA-Tour of the NCAnnam.

Middle Tennessee (16-11) has reached the sixth consecutive journey from the program to the NCAA team tournament and the 17th of all time. The Blue Raiders went to the second round five times in their NCAA -Tourish History.

De Vols and Blue Raiders previously completed this double season in Murftresboro in a match in which Tennessee achieved a 5-2 victory. Ut won the Doubles point and then achieved singles -victories of Kotzen, Mitsui and Jose Garcia To win the victory.

Vols in the ranking

Singles

#23 Alex puke

#29 Shunsuke Mitsui

Double

#9 Alex puke / Alejandro Moreno

Blue Devils in the Rankings

Singles

#25 Pedro Somes

#47 Cooper Williams

#96 Sam Landau

Double

#7 Cooper Williams/Theo Wineegar

#46 Theo Wineegar/Pedro Rominas

#57 Cooper Williams/Andrej Petrovic

#62 Pedro Rodenas/Andreja Petrovic

#90 Dugardin Remi

Blue Raiders in the ranking

Double

#63 Ondrej Horak/Karim Al-Aamin

Fan -Info

