Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff Head to Head Record, Preview and Prediction for WTA Madrid Open 2025 Final





10th encounter between the two players.

September 9, 2023; Flushing, ny, vs; Coco Gauff of the United States (left) Aryna Sabalenka greeted after the final of the ladies in the day thirteen of the US Open Tennis Tournament 2023 in Usta Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

They have played several exciting semi -finals and a final earlier, and Saturday will be no different! Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will play a blockbuster Summit collision on the Mutua Madrid 2025. While Sabalenka is a former champion from 2023 and second place in 2024, Gauff shoots for her first title in the Spanish capital. While the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds collide, fans are treated to a spectacle in Manolo Santana Stadium. The journey from Aryna Sabalenka to the final has been relatively easy. De Wit -Russia has dropped a lonely set on the way to Saturday's showpiece. Her most challenging test was against Elise Mertens in the Tour of 32-Sabalenka Won 3-6 6-2 6-1. After this she defeated Peyton Stearns, Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina in a comfortable way to make the final. Read also: Jack Draper joins Rafael Nadal to capit the historic 21st -century record in Madrid Open 2025 With her season the best a quarter -final finish on the Australian Open and in Stuttgart, Coco Gauff did not open in the Madrid Open with the same amount of expectations on her shoulders. Yet she played the most insured tennis that she saw in 2025. Just like her 26-year-old opponent, Gauff also dropped one set against Yastremska on his way to the final. Her other victories came against Ann Li, Belinda Bencic, Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek. Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Head to Head Record Coco Gauff gets closely out of the head to go against Aryna Sabalenka 5-4. This will be their first meeting in 2025. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RE993BSG6G Gauff vs Sabalenka is perhaps one of the most seesaw match-ups on the WTA circuit. The very first meeting between them came to Lexington in 2020, when the American wins a three set victory. Since then, the players have divided the matches. Until their most recent 2024 WTA Finals meeting, the 21-year-old Sabalenka had never defeated right sets. Event Round Winner Score 2024 WTA Finals Semi -final Coco Gauff 7-6 (4) 6-3 2024 Wuhan Semi -final Aryna Sabalenka 1-6 6-4 6-4 2024 Australian Open Semi -final Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2) 6-4 2023 ONS OPEN Final Coco Gauff 2-6 6-3 6-2 2023 Indian Putten Quarterfinals Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-0 2022 Toronto Round of 16 Coco Gauff 7-5 4-6 7-6 (4) 2021 Rome Round of 16 Coco Gauff 7-5 6-3 2020 Ostrava Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka 1-6 7-5 7-6 (2) 2020 Lexington Round of 16 Coco Gauff 7-6 (4) 4-6 6-4 Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Titels comparison Aryna Sabalenka Category Coco Gauff 3 Grand Slams 1 19 WTA Singles titles 10 6 WTA is doubling titles 9 8 WTA-1000 titles 2 R2 (Tokyo 2020) Olympic Games Best Performance R3 (Paris 2024) No. 1 Current world ranking No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Madrid Open 2025 forecast In contrast to most of their previous encounters where Sabalenka has taken the attacking route and Gauff has taken on the role of a counter -puncher, it is the young person who dictates rallies this week. She will probably take on a deep position for basic exchanges, but tries to make the world no. 1 uncomfortable with a non -offspring stroke. Expect that Sabalenka will throw everything in the tank at Gauff. Prediction: Coco Gauff in three sets. Read more: Naomi Osaka vs. Elsa Jacquemot Head to Head Record, Preview and Prediction for WTA L'Ep 35 Saint-Malo 2025 Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Madrid Open 2025 Gokkansen Aryna Sabalenka Win: 7/4 Coco Gauff Win: 2/5

