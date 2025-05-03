



The chef is cooking a second course in the valley this fall. Ian Schieffelin and Clemson officially made it on Friday: one of the most successful players in the history of Tigers's men's basketball will join the football team as a tight end. This content is imported from Twitter. You may find the same content in a different format, or you may find more information on their website. I am enthusiastic about the addition of Ians, Clemson said main football coach Dabo Swinney. He is a great competitor with success at a high level at university level. He has elite football measurements that I believe they will translate well. I look forward to helping him switch and build a football foundation that gives him the chance to not only help us with Clemson, but also gives him the chance to play Pro football. “ Schieffelin told ESPN that Swinney contacted an offer to become a member of the team two weeks ago. “I only trained for basketball and get ready for the next level,” said Schieffelin. “Dabo just went through the opportunity he wanted to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on. It really just led my interest in trying, and it was very tempting for me to a Clemson sweater. “To be able to be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity that I could not leave. “ Schieffelin, who is now on the official schedule of Clemson Football as a 6'8, 240 pounds. End, was an eighth class football teammate of former Clemson who ran back and recent Dallas Cowboys Draft Pick Phil Mafah before he pursued full -time basketball at Georgias Grayson High School. That decision led to an excellent basketball career at the Tigers, emphasized by a central role in the second journey from the program to the Elite Eight. He ended his career with back-to-back NCAA Tournament performances and started all 70 matches for the Tigers in that period. Schieffelin is one of the 47 1,000-point scorers in program history and finished seventh of all time in the Clemson Record Books in Rebounds. Schieffelin's Clemson Football Arc had been plagued by Swinney more than once in recent years. Last October Swinney was asked where Schieffelin would fit hypothetically into his football schedule. “He was able to play tightly, D-end. He could play what he wanted to play. He would be an incredible left tackle,” said Swinney. “I will definitely have a place. We also have many REV shares ready if he wants to pass wherever he goes [after basketball]. “ This content is imported from Twitter. You may find the same content in a different format, or you may find more information on their website. Dabo Swinney Waard, Dabo Swinney last fall at what position Ian Schieffelin would play in football: Hed be a tight end D-end. Play hed what Hed wants to play.pic.twitter.com/k3hjlzbjaf – Mark Whiteman (@Marcfnews4) April 30, 2025 Those comments were always seen as a tongue-in-cheek by Swinney, a huge basketball fan. “The call two weeks ago was very serious,” Schieffelin told ESPN, “and I thought it might be a chance to stay around a little longer and to become a member of a national championship candidate.”

