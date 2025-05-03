What could Logan Coolys look like the next contract for Utah Hockey Club?

Logan Cooley pushed up in the defensive zone while he saw the puck stall on the blue line.

The center collected a broken pass from Barrett Hayton and ran forward. With a defender for him and the option to go to Nick Schmaltz on the left, Cooley took his shot of hurry instead. He wired the bar-down on Connor Hellebuyck the clear leader for the Vezina trophy this season. The goal helped Utah Hockey Club to lift a 5-2 victory over the then competition-best Winnipeg Jets during a January evening in Delta Center.

Cooley had died a corner. The trust and the certainty with which the 20-year-old skating was different. It is part of what Cooleys second -year student has shown a roaring success in the NHL.

And now, when the long offsean starts for Utah Hockey Club, it is what Cooley will get paid.

Cooley, who was selected by the NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL design of 2022 by the Arizona Coyotes, has another year about his entry agreement, which bears an average annual value of $ 950,000. However, he is already eligible to sign a contract extension in 1 July.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Logan Cooley (92) brings the Puck on Monday, March 24, 2025 through the ice in Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

It is a company that general manager Bill Armstrong and his employees have on their long task list this summer. After all, Cooley looks like a franchise player for the club, and in the modern NHL teams have to lock up the talent early.

It is a mutual thing where you come together with the player and the agent and get to work. There are many comparisons for such a player, Armstrong said. I looked forward to those conversations. It is clear that he is a great young player in our organization.

Cooleys Rookie year, although still impressive, was plagued by uncertainty. He joined the Coyotes in the midst of swirling relocation that eventually landed the team in Salt Lake City and he learned to be a professional after having spent only one season at the university. Cooley sometimes fought inconsistency and ended with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games.

He then took the summer to refine the inaugural season in Utah. He became stronger and bigger. He worked on his shot and he was committed to his two -way match. And then it paid off.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Logan Cooley (92) is celebrating a goal as Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Cooley placed 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) that were all career heights and good for the second most in the team, just behind Captain Clayton Keller in 75 games. He ended the season that concentrated the first rule between Keller and Dylan Guenther, spent time on both Power-Play units and contributed to the penalty murder.

Cooley turned out to be a difference maker that a Utah should keep.

Cools has talent around the world, said defender Mikhail Sergachev. No. 3 Choose for a reason. You will not be chosen in third place if you are not great. And he's great. He is also a maximalistic. He pushes himself, pushes boys next to him to be better. He has the potential to become a leader. He is now a young guy, but you can see his very responsible without the puck and defensive. That is what I appreciate the most to him.

Utah has around $ 22 million in cap -space and will use part of it to sign Cooley for a more extensive deal. What can that look like?

A potential comparison is Wyatt Johnston on the Dallas stars. Johnston, who was generally selected 23rd by the stars in the NHL design of 2021, is a 21-year center. He had 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 82 games in the regular season (Cooley would probably have recorded the same if he was not injured for seven games this year). Johnston is also on both the Power Play and the Penalty Kill for the stars.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Logan Cooley (92) As Utah Hockey Club the Minnesota Wild, NHL Hockey in Salt Lake City on Thursday 27 February 2025.

Dallas signed Johnston for a five -year contract of $ 42 million (with an AAV of $ 8.4 million) in March. It is a deal that Coolys agent can bring to the table to show why his customer deserves reach or more based on the market. There is also the fact that the NHL salary limit that was $ 88 million this year, lasts 2025-26 to $ 95.5 million and continues to increase from there. Accordingly, players will probably negotiate for more money.

For us it was just playing with me and my agent, not thinking [a contract extension] All year round too much. I am sure that there will be some conversations soon. This is a bit the only time I have really thought of it. It is always in the back of your head, but you just try to concentrate on the season, Cooley said. [Utah] Is a place that I want to be for a while.

Cooley, Armstrong and others involved in the contract interviews can also look internally that Utah Dylan Guenther has signed for an eight -year contract of $ 57.14 million (with an AAV of $ 7.14) in September. The 22-year-old had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in 70 games and is another part of the future core of the teams.

There is certainly no hurry at the moment. There are not priorities that Logan is not a big priority, but it is simply the way it rolls, Armstrong said. We will deal with it this summer at a certain moment.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Right Wing Dylan Guenther (11) seems to pass during the match between the Utah Hockey Club and the Ottawa Senators in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday 22 October 2024.

Guenther received a longer term while Johnston got a higher value. Cooley can get a mix of both or sacrifice for the other. Anyway, the Utah players are delighted to have him in the system in the coming years.

They have been incredible. So good, so fast. They are great guys to be in the neighborhood. Great teammates, Keller said about Cooley and Guenther, with whom he played on a line. They always try to get better. They are two special boys who will have this franchise for a long time. They only get better; They are both so young.

Keller can relate to what Cooley is going through. He was the first overall choice in 2016, entered the competition at the age of 18 and signed a contract of $ 57.2 million and $ 57.2 million in September 2019.

I remember that I was so old too. It's crazy to think about how young they are. I was a bit in the same position. It's cool to help them a little, said Keller. I think we have a real talented, unique young core that don't have many teams in the NHL. It's great. Super motivating. We all want to win and that is certainly the most exciting thing about next year.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Clayton Keller looks at the net versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

Despite the subsequent elevated contract discussions, Cooley tries to stay focused on his game. He will represent Team USA at the World Championship in May and will also spend time training at home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. And maybe, somewhere there, he will also close a life -changing deal.

There is still a lot of work to do. My career has just just begun. … it's a dream come true and it's something I like to do and want to do for a while, Cooley said. Starting with the property they have done in such a short time, it is super special to be part of. I think this allows players and [makes players] I want to play here for this property.