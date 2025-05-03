



Charlottesville, va. The Virginia Mens Tennis team (20-7) begins to organize its 2025 NCAA Mens Tennis Team Championship by organizing the Charlottesville Regional on Saturday and Sunday 3-4 May. The matches are planned to be played outside in the Virginia Tennis Facility in the Boars Head Resort. Check Virginias Social Media Accounts for weather -related changes. Admission is free for the competitions. 2025 NCAA Tennis Championship Charlottesville Regional Saturday 3 May (men)

10.00 am St. Johns vs. Princeton

1 pm (7) Virginia vs. Bucknell Saturday 3 May (women)

4 hours of second round match Sunday 4 May (men)

1 hour second round match Match Information The competitions are covered with the Cracked Racquets Cross Court on their YouTube channel

Individual court flows will also be available at Virginiassports.com

Live scoring will be available for all competitions

The winner of the regional Charlottesville will face the winner of the Tucson Regional (Arizona, Denver, Harvard, Washington) Virginia & NCAA Team Championship The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023

This is UVAS 21st consecutive NCAA Championship appearance and the 20th time that a regional is organized

The Cavaliers went on to the NCAA round of 16 in 18 of the last 19 championships, the quarterfinals in 17 of the last 19, the semi -final in 12 of the last 17 and played in eight of the last 13 finals with six titles

Virginia is the number 7 seed in this year tournament Cavalier Notes Virginia is number 4 in the tournament in the latest ITA team ranking

The Cavaliers finished as second place in the ACC men's tennis championship 2025 for the second consecutive season

This season UvA has recorded eight wins on opponents who are currently in the top 30 of the ITA team ranking with two victories on the then NO. 1 Ranked Team (Texas, Wake Forest)

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team in Singles wins this year with a general record of 22-8. The All-Accac Second Team selection in Singles comes in the tournament with a 16-5 Dual Match Record with a 10-2 marking on Court Two. He is number 32 in the Ita Singles ranking

First-year student Rafael Jdar is the highest ranked singles player in the ACC and goes to a career-high no. 4 in the ranking. He has a 17-2 general singles record in the season with a 13-1 record that plays on the top Singles Court

JDAR was named Acc Freshman of the Year and became the eighth player in the program history to earn the honor

JDAR closed the conference game in the regular season with a perfect 8-0 singles plate

This season, Virginia has a record of 19-4 at the top court of Singles

Junior Mans Dahlberg is the NCAA tournament in second place in the team in Singles wins this year with 21. He brings an eight-match Win Streak (in completed competitions) in the tournament

First-year Jangjun Kim has a 14-5 record in double competitions this season. He is 7-2 in court five and 6-1 in court six

Dietrich and Dahlberg Leiden the team in double extraction in the season with 13. The pair comes in the championship ranked no. 31 in the Ita Doubles Rankings

Graduated student James Hopper and first -year Keegan Rice are the highest ranked Cavalier Doubles team and arrive at number 23 in the Doubles ranking. The couple is in second place in the team in double winning with 10 and have a 6-3 record playing at the Top Dubbelshof

Hopper and Jdar are the last Cavalier Doubles team in the ranking, which arrives at no. 89 Scouting Buckknell, Princeton, & ST. Johns The Cavaliers have a 2-0 record of all time against Buckknell (19-6). The two teams played for the last time in 1975. The first meeting took place in 1970

The Bison won the Patriot League and is currently on a win-streak of six games

This will be the first NCAA tournament ever for Buckknell. Amar Tahirovic was named Patriot League player of the year and is number 89 in the Ita Singles Rankings

Princeton (21-8) leads the series of all time with Virginia 9-5. The Tigers defeated UvA for the last time in 1987

The Tigers earned a large selection and are number 36 in the ITA team ranking list

Virginia played Princeton for the last time in 2023 and won 4-0. The Tigers appeared in the regional regional Charlottesville last season

Princeton has arranged two players in singles. Paul Inchaspe is number 41, while Fnu Nidunjianzan is no. 74

The Cavaliers have both won earlier meetings with St. John's (25-2). Both meetings arrived in Charlottesville in the NCAA tournament

The last matchup between the two came in 2019

The Johnnies won their eighth Big East Championship, their sixth last in the last 11 seasons

St. John's is number 60 in the ITA team ranking

