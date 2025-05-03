Woman at Hockey Canada Trial

London, Ont. The complainant in the controversial case of five professional hockey players who were accused of sexual abuse told the jury on Friday that she was drunk, mentally everywhere, and not fully aware of her environment in a very busy and very chaotic bar the night that she met player Michael Mcleod.
If she was not disturbed by alcohol that would have a blurry vision and problems with walking, she would probably not have agreed to go back to Mcleod's hotel room where the alleged attacks took place in the early hours of 19 June 2018, the woman said in her long -awaited testimony.
I am someone who has a bit difficult to say no, I don't like to upset others, and I think if I am drunk, it really shows, she testified. I know that if I had not been drunk or in that position, I would not have been something I would have done, but at the time I felt good to go with him.
MCLEOD, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub, Carter Hart and Cal Foote have each not guilty of sexual abuse of the then-20-year-old woman in a room in the Delta Armories Hotel. De Kroon claims that after meeting the complainant in Jacks Bar and having consensual sex, McLeod has sent his teammates an SMS on a three -way and no fewer than 10 men submitted all night in the standard format hotel room. McLeod also did not owe guilty for a second indictment of being a party to a sexual violence because he would encourage his teammates to have sex with the woman when he knew she was not agree.
The identity of the complainants is covered by a standard ban on publication.
The players, who now vary between the ages of 25 and 27, were members of the World Junior Championship team of Canadas 2018 and were in London at the time of the alleged incident to attend the annual Gala & Golf Fundraising event of Hockey Canada and to receive their rings for winning the championship. Everything except Foreenton played in the NHL at the time of their arrests in January 2024.
Now 27, the woman started witnessing on Friday afternoon and appeared via CCTV while he was sitting at a desk in another room in the London court building; The background behind Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham was blurred on the camera when she asked the questions of the complainant of the courtroom.
Supreme Court Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury that witnesses can testify in different ways, that witnesses by CCTV are not unusual and that jury members would not take anything of it. Each accused man saw the complainant witnesses on his own TV screen, sitting at individual tables with their legal teams.
The complainant went to Jacks on the evening of 18 June 2018, with a few colleagues and she had two hunterbombs that a shot from Jagermeister fell in Red Bull Energy Drink shortly after arrival. She said she met an older man who introduced her to another man, later identified as McLeod, with whom she drank and danced more shots.
There was a point that (the man) Mikey really started talking, comments made him a really good guy, and just to take care of him, the complainant testified.
I think he just tried to make Mikey sound like a good guy and make it look like someone I should strive for that evening, it looked like someone you would like to be.
Prosecutors intend to prove that the woman was satisfied because she was surrounded by great men
In total she said she believes that she had one vodka fris drink, a beer and at least eight shots, mostly hunterbombs, at the bar, as well as two coolers at home earlier in the evening. The majority of the alcohol she drank at Jacks would have been bought by McLeod or his friends, whom she had quickly merged, were hockey players, she said.
I definitely feel that my inhibitions have been lowered, the more I drank, she testified. Mentally I felt everywhere. Only the dance floor and the loud music, it was very busy and very chaotic. I just felt a bit like I was in the mix of all that and I didn't feel very conscious.
On the dance floor with McLeod and his friends, the woman testified that it felt uncomfortable and claustrophobically when she kept dancing with me a bit, everyone really close together, I felt a bit clamped. In the video you can see a man on surveillance images that the Womans -horse tail raises, while another hair on the floor.
Cunningham showed her a video of mobile phones taken by one of the players and showed some men and the complainant dancing.
I thought I looked really intoxicated, she said after watching the video, noticing her smile but closed eyes.
I don't seem to be aware that even a video is being taken.
She said some men would try to move her hand to their cruciate areas.
It felt a bit off, but again, because I was how drunk I was, I just tried not to think and go with it, she testified.
I know the appearance probably seemed like it was good and I just had fun, but it did strange me.
The complainant noticed that other images of the bar monitoring protection let her kiss, while she told the court that she felt good about him. I felt attracted to him. He seemed interested in me.
She felt that McLeod assumed all night that the couple would come back to his hotel room, she testified. She said she was trying to lose him by going to the bathroom at Jacks, but that mcleod was walking on her there and waiting for her.
So at that moment I felt that I had tried a bit to think straight, but it was difficult with a lot of alcohol and a kind of pressure and I just accepted a bit that wo was close all night, just home, that's fine, go to the hotel, she testified.
The court received supervision images of the couple that Jacks left for 2 hours, with the complainant going the stairs behind McLeod. The woman testified that she felt she was trying to keep her balance.
The complainant did not start witnessing on Friday about the alleged incidents that took place in McLeod's hotel room, which are the focus of the test. She will continue her testimony on Monday morning.
In its opening statement to the jury this week, Crown Attorney Heather Donkers claimed that McLeod had vaginal sexual intercourse a second time with the complainant; Forenton was also concerned with sexual intercourse, but in the bathroom of the hotel room; McLeod, Heart and Dub obtained oral sex; Dub hit the complainants naked buttocks; And Foote did the splits about the woman while she lay on the ground and walked his genitals over her face.
All without her permission, the crown claims.
Other players witnesses
Jury members were also offered a very short glimpse in the hotel room of former World Junior Team -members Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh earlier on Friday, while demonstrators stood outside the courthouse with signs that survivors and justice stood for survivors.
Katchouk, who now plays for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the American Hockey League, testified that when he returned to the hotel that night, he was stopped by McLeod who invited him in his room. Once inside, Katchouk testified that he saw a woman on the bed, under the sheets. He said that McLeod asked him if he would like a leummer from the woman, Katchouk testified on Friday via Zoom.
It is a blowjob, Katchouk clarified under questions by Cunningham.
He considered the offer as a bit of a joke and made nothing of it, he said.
I had a girlfriend at the time, so there was nothing for me to really think about, he testified.
Under cross-hearing, Katchouk confirmed by McLeods lawyer David Humphrey that the woman did not seem to be upset or seemed to respond in a negative way when McLeod made the offer.
Katchouk said he was in the room for about two minutes and was very short alone with the woman when McLeod left to get Raddysh. Katchouk said the woman asked him for a bite of his slice of pizza that he had taken. He agreed against cross -hearing by Humphrey that the woman had a flirty attitude and asked him for a bite.
As soon as McLeod returned to the room with Raddysh, Katchouk testified that there was only a short conversation between the three men before Raddysh said something like: Hey Bo, let's leave here, and they did.
Raddysh, who is now playing with the Washington Capitals, testified through Zoom that he remembers very little about the events of 18-19 June 2018, except entering McLeod's room for a very short time and seeing Katchouk and the woman on the bed.
Footes Advocaat, Julianna Greenspan, pointed out during cross -examination that the complainant told the police that she was walking around in the room naked when Raddysh was there; He testified that she wasn't.
The jury was also shown that a text McLeod Raddysh sent at 02.15 am to 19 June about his room for a lumper, but Raddysh never answered and testified that he did not remember when he first saw that text.
On Friday he read some of the answers he gave on a study from 2018 to the case, including hearing a lot of talking and chattering and throwing and screaming in Mcleod's room next to his, while trying to sleep in the early morning of 19 June after returning from McLods Room.