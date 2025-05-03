Calendar – University of Houston

Connect with us

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
27

10:45 am

Sunday mass

12:00 pm

Student Recital: Diego Gonzales, Trumpet

12:00 pm

Student Recital: Shu-Peng Wang, Piano

12.30 pm

10 minutes of playing festival

14:00

Moores School Percussion Ensemble II Concert: War & Warriors

14:00

Student Recital: Fernando de Los Santos, Trumpet

16:00

Student Recital: Connor Thurman, Trumpet

16:00

Student Recital: Gracie Martinez, Cello

18:00

Student Recital: Francisco Espinoza, Trombone

18:00

Student Recital: Tanner Harrington, piano

19:00

All school cleaning day

20:00

Student Recital: Jonathan Forbes, Piano

20:00

Student Recital: Ian Moseley, Horn

28

8:00 am

Support in writing and assessing

9:00 am

Fact: Write on the site

10:00 am

AI and Data Science Showcase

10:00 am

Journey to Wellness: have explained your welfare benefits

11:00 am

[Defense] To robust seismic salt boundary segmentation: tackling data variability and model breakdown during development and implementation

12:00 pm

Anxiety toolbox workshops

12.30 pm

10 minutes of playing festival

12.30 pm

LATTALLK

14:00

Scope: Monthly meetings for Events Committee

15:00

Emotional resilience workshops

15:00

Guest Masterclass Desmond Hoebig, Cello

15:00

Let's talk virtually

17:00

Final mania

18:00

Coogs for Christ Monday devotional

18:00

Student Recital: Hanhui Feng, Piano

18:00

Student Recital: Vinh Dang, oboe

7:30 PM

Moores School Percussion Ensemble I Concert: Obscure Smrows

20:00

Student Recital: Ruth Garcia Rodriguez, Viola

20:00

Student Recital: Kaylin McClafferty, oboe

29

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

10:00 am

Holly's Party

10:00 am

Holly's Family Party

10:00 am

Holly's transfer party

11:00 am

English Honorsdag

11:30 am

Stress -free final kick -off

12:00 pm

Benefitsop forum: Q&A (HRTV31)

13:00

Support in writing and assessing

13:00

UCS drop ins – Personal

14:00

Guides – Implement effective strategies for time management

2.30 pm

LATTALLK

16:00

test

6.30 pm

Reformed university fellowship large group worship

19:00

Studio -Recital: UH Double Bas Studio

7:30 PM

Cougar Camera Symphony Orchestra: Dancing Through Life

30

8:00 am

Denim day

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

9:30 am

Integrate space technology in your small BIZ

10:30 am

ADBRC Free Wednesday lunch sponsored by MVP and AF

11:30 am

LATTALLK

11:30 am

ADBRC Free Wednesday lunch sponsored by Ad Bruce Religion Center

12:00 pm

International travel and export control workshop

12:00 pm

Career transitions and adaptation workshop

15:00

Scientific writing: Maximizing the impact of your message

17:00

Welcome session – Transfer Family

5:30 pm

Reformed University Fellowship Social

18:00

Rebecca swarc Professional Development $ 100

1

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

9:00 am

Lego your stress

10:00 am

Let's talk

12:00 pm

Lunch & Learn: Transfer Students Edition

15:00

Let's talk virtually

16:00

Coffee N Cars

17:00

Chi Alpha Large Group Worship Service

17:00

Aapi Pop Up: Feast of Nations

5:30 pm

Harvest Saiv large group

2

7:30 am

Support in writing and assessing

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

11:00 am

Lemonade lounge

11:00 am

Let's talk

12:00 pm

Emotional resilience workshops

13:00

MSA: JumuahPrayer

14:00

Welcome session – Transfer Family

15:00

Anxiety toolbox workshop

17:00

Welcome session – Student of the transfer

17:00

Welcome session – First -year student

17:00

Welcome session – First -year family

17:00

Evolution by design

5:30 pm

Bobas – First -year student

6.30 pm

Be ready for registration – First -year student

TODAY3

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

4

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

10:45 am

Sunday mass

5

7:30 am

Support in writing and assessing

9:00 am

Fact: Write on the site

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

11:00 am

Crazy Burger Bar

12:00 pm

Anxiety toolbox workshops

12.30 pm

LATTALLK

15:00

Let's talk virtually

15:00

Emotional resilience workshops

6

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

12:00 pm

Support in writing and assessing

12:00 pm

Cougar Rhetoric, a Toastmasters International Club at UH

13:00

Staf Council General Meeting

2.30 pm

LATTALLK

18:00

Honors College Medallion Ceremony

7

7:30 am

Support in writing and assessing

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

10:00 am

Cougar First Impressions Committee Meeting

10:30 am

ADBRC Free Wednesday lunch sponsored by MVP and AF

11:00 am

Grade lunch

11:30 am

LATTALLK

12:00 pm

Aspiring teachers: get tips for switching to UH!

12:00 pm

First Friday at the barker

12:00 pm

UH Faculty Senate Meeting

18:00

Graduation Awards & Reception

8

8:00 am

Steam course

9:00 am

Start

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

10:00 am

Well Woman Webinar Series: Mental Health

10:00 am

Let's talk

12:00 pm

Support in writing and assessing

12:00 pm

UH Community Mental Health Resource Fair

12:00 pm

UH Research Forum

14:00

The beginning of Hines College

15:00

Let's talk virtually

3.30 pm

Hines College starting celebration

16:00

2025 Energy Forum

19:00

Spring 2025 UHCoe graduating

9

7:30 am

Support in writing and assessing

8:00 am

Clinical and translational research symposium

9:00 am

Compass training

9:00 am

ESS Gallery Exhibition

9:00 am

Meeting of the Human Resources Committee

11:00 am

Let's talk

11:00 am

Trade fair and progress committee meeting

13:00

MSA: JumuahPrayer

2.30 pm

Pharm.d. Information session and construction tour

15:00

Anxiety toolbox workshop

10
11
12

12:00 pm

Spring 2025: Seat dates

9:00 am

Fact: Write on the site

14:00

Benefitsop forum: Q&A (HRTV31)

13

11:30 am

Staff bingo mixes!

11:30 am

Bingo mixes

12:00 pm

Pharm.d. Information session and construction tour

2.30 pm

Active Learning Showcase

14
15

10:00 am

Monthly meeting of the Empowerment Committee staff

10:00 am

Innovative research interview with Samaneh Karami

10:00 am

Well Woman Webinar Series: Heart Health

16

11:00 am

Communication committee monthly meeting

13:00

MSA: JumuahPrayer

17

8:30 am

Research symposium

19:00

Muscle biology and cachexia conference

19:00

Muscle biology and cachexia conference

18
19
20

11:00 am

Info session: Do you want to teach? Transfer to UH!

12:00 pm

Cougar Rhetoric, a Toastmasters International Club at UH

21

12:00 pm

Virtual Pharm.d. Info session

22

9:00 am

Consultation with Fidelity

10:00 am

Research administration

10:00 am

Well Woman Webinar Series: Movement and pelvic floor strength

23

10:00 am

Brainstorm with your start -up

13:00

MSA: JumuahPrayer

1:30 pm

Monthly meeting of membership and elections

24
25

19:00

Memorial Day Holiday

26
27

12:00 pm

Pharm.d. Information session and construction tour

28

8:30 am

Texas legislative session

14:00

Scope: Monthly meetings for Events Committee

29
30

9:00 am

Energy transition winds of change 2025

31

18:00

Rebecca swarc Professional Development $ 100

