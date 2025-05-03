



Chapel Hill, NC NCAA Tournament Action of the Comfort of Home, no. 5 In general seed North Carolina, start a weather delay to return to play halfway through singles and send VCU packaging, 4-0. NCAA Tournament Action of the Comfort of Home, no. 5 In general seed North Carolina, start a weather delay to return to play halfway through singles and send VCU packaging, 4-0. Carolina stays hot, runs on a winning streak of nine games and it won 17 of the last 18. In general, the Tar Heels are 24-4. The duo of Susanna Maltby And Carson Tanguilig I have the ball rolling and quickly worked at no. 2, 6-1. Shortly thereafter, Theadora Rabman And Lindsay Zink Gained the Doubles point for Carolina at number 3 with its own victory of 6-1 and achieved their second victory as a duo. The Tar Heels remain in a tear in double operation and conquer the point in 27 of the 28 games this year. After a long rain delay, the Tar Heels returned to play the most first sets in singles halfway through. Rabman went to 4-0 this year at number 3 and took the first singles from Carolina to go 2-0. Racing to the finish, Claire Hill Stays cruising at no. 6 to earn Carolina's third point of the day at 6-1, 6-3. Within minutes, Reese brantmeier Sealed the victory for Carolina at number 1 with a 6-3, 6-3 victory. De Tar Heels return to action on Saturday for the game of the second round of NCAA, who will take on South Carolina. First Serve of the Chew Tennis Center is set at 4 p.m. Final score: North Carolina 4, VCU 0

Friday 2 May 2025

Chewing tennis center

2025 NCAA Championship first round

Chapel Hill, NC Match Results

Double #2 Reese brantmeier / Alanis Hamilton (UNC) vs. Mariam Ibrahim/Tania Isabel Andrade Sabando (VCU) 3-3 (Unfinished) #16 Susanna Maltby / Carson Tanguilig (UNC) Def. Sofia Jane Thorne/Lea Malazdra (VCU) 6-1 Lindsay Zink / Theadora Rabman (UNC) vs. Andrea Magallanes/Yelizaveta Karlova (VKU) 6-1 Order of finishing: 2, 3 Singles #3 Reese brantmeier (UNC) Def. Sofia Thorne (VCU) 6-3, 6-3 #63 Tatum Evans (UNC) vs. Tania Isabel Andrade Sabando (VCU) 5-7, 0-0 (Unfinished) #24 Theadora Rabman (UNC) Def. Mariam Ibrahim (VCU) 6-4, 6-1 Alanis Hamilton (UNC) LED Andrea Magallanes (VCU) 6-2, 3-3 (Unfinished) #43 Carson Tanguilig (UNC) LED Ylizaveta Karlova (VCU) 6-3, 3-3 (Unfinished) Claire Hill (UNC) Def. Sara Alba (VCU) 6-1, 6-3 Order of finishing: 3, 6, 1 Time of Match: 1:49 (excluding a weather delay from 1:43)

Presence: 312

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2025/5/2/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-cruises-to-first-round-ncaa-tournament-win-over-vcu-4-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos