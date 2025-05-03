



I had to unlearn a lot in my life to be a better and more open -minded person. One of those things was my hesitation to get into electronic music. For a long time I wore a sense of rockism with me and shunned everything that was not made with 'real' instruments. This was stupid and more in my head than practiced. In high school I had heard things and fun Fatboy Slim” Moby” Aphex Twin” SquarepusherAnd Crazy punk. For some dipshit, I have treated these artists as an exception to what I saw as a faint and repetitive electronic music landscape. Over the years, however, I started to hear more and more music that could fall under the wide electronic umbrella and started to ease my criticism of the genre. Lately, only about half of the music I listen to, even a guitar in it. One of the many albums that this course corrected was Cosm program Through Flying lotus. Cosm program Came shortly after I graduated and was anchored in hipster-ass activities. We were bad 20-my-way alcoholics, but what my group of friends was the most tied, was music. When your social network is a bunch of musicians and music nerds, you ultimately share a lot of music with each other and you constantly dive into the blogosphere to find the next hot shit. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SCYZ9SNAQK Cosm program Was highly praised and so I gave it an opportunity. What I found was something so cool and adventurous as Aphex TwinBut with a preference for Funky Bas. Thom YorkeThe presence on and the world laughs with you added hipster credit to the album, but despite this I think I was the only person in that group of friends who really dug it. The rest of that group of friends was busy diving in classic roots rock and floppy-hat, stump-blow music. So, so, Cosm program Was an album exactly for me. The off-cooker production did not borrow after Bardansfeesten, but that made it much fascinating. This was the first time I heard it Thundercat also. Hypnotized mmmhmm are hunting-rock funk bass and flexible vocals about jazzy hip hop beats. This song is still beautiful. The collection of different sounds Flying lotus Work in the album are enchanting. Er zijn g-funk-synths gemengde snaren op Do the Astral-vlak, 8-bits synth-pads over skittering ritmes en lasergeluiden op computergezicht/pire zijn, bop jazz op het Duitse kapsel en fucking ping pong balls lus om de achterste slag te vormen van de heady tafeltennis met de zachte en mooie vocalen van Laura Darlington. Cosm program is an enchanting journey that runs and runs with every song, and although Flying lotus Has many great albums under his belt, it remains my favorite. It was my first time I heard Flying lotus And really opened my taste to the variety and excitement of electronic music. It would only be later, after I had consumed more heavy metal than advising that I would dive further into the vastness and niches that exist in this kind of music, but the journey remains worthwhile and fascinating. Revision Cosm program Was catching up of an old friend, and if you didn't listen to this album, correct it immediately. It can broaden your horizon.

