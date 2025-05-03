



South Africa Fast Bowler Kagiso Rabada has revealed that he should have a provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational medicine. Rabada, who is in second place in the bowling ranking list of the International Cricket Council, went back home after playing only two games with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League last month. The Titans said at the time that he had done this to provide an “important personal matter” and the 29-year-old revealed this was due to the return of a negative analytical finding for a recreational substance. Rabada expressed in -depth regrets about his actions and is already looking at drawing a line under the incident, although it is unclear when he can resume his career, a question marks about his involvement in the World Test Championship of South Africa against Australia in the following month of Lord. Twitter

Allow cookies once “I'm very sorry for everyone I abandoned,” he said in a statement from the South African Cricketers 'Association (Saca), the Land Players' Association. “I will never consider the privilege to play Cricket as a matter of course. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal ambitions. “I serve a provisional suspension and I look forward to returning to the game that I like to play. “I could not have endured this alone. I want to thank my agent, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. I also want to thank Saca and my legal team for their guidance and advice. I want to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love. “Progress will not define this moment. I will continue to do what I have always done, constantly work hard and play with passion and dedication to my profession.” Image:

Rabada is second in the International Cricket Council Test Bowling Rankings



Rabada underlined his status as the pace spearhead of South Africa and one of the world's best bowlers when he became the fastest to reach 300 test wickets in terms of balls that were bent in October last year. He briefly shot back to the top of the Bowling classification of the ICC, after he first went to the top in January 2018, but he has since jumped by India's Jasprit Bumrah. Rabada has taken 327 wickets on an average of 22 out of only 70 tests, while collected another 168 dismissal in 108 ODIs and 71 in 65 T20 internationals. Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed in a statement that Rabada “had returned a negative analytical finding for the use of a forbidden substance” before he adds: “The incident is regrettable, but Rabada has CSA and his fans of his dedication to maintain the sport and his passion. “CSA is fully committed to drug -free sport and reminds cricket players, both professionally and amateur, of the importance of complying with all regulations. We are steadfast in our support for all players in this regard.” Sky Sports News has contacted the ICC for comment.

