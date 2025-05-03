The Dawgs After Dark Spring Game closed the spring training for the Dawgs, with Donald Butlers Team Gold Apping Michael Penix Jr.s Team Purple 20-12. It was a nicer and informal atmosphere that Spring Games are usually. Coach Fisch, however, has put something at stake for the winners. The person who came at the top would receive a steak, shrimp and salmon dinner, while the loser would only receive rice and beans before their meal after the game. Regardless of whether this both teams, team Gold won the victory, thanks to a number of great catches, some inspired safety game and striking games of the decline in Jonah Coleman and Raiden Vines-Bright.

Coleman looked faster and more Shifty than when we saw him for the last time, but he still maintained that power and defenders was still struggling to get him down after the first contact. Nowhere was this clearer than at the end of the first quarter, with runs of 19 and 22 Yards, so that a field target attempt was set up by Kicker Sam Finnegan, who did not happen because of a failed grip. Coleman also got his shocking talents to show, because after Rylon had chosen Dillard-All Dash Breierly for a pick six, the filling in Kicker trotted. He drove the stairs and celebrated with a pretty sweet backflip to make the score 10-6 in the third.

At the end of the first, the teams played with a 3-3 draw, thanks to field goals from your football players Chaad Sovde and Andrea Leyva. A 49 Yard Field goal from Grady Gross was the only other score of both parties in the first half. Other standouts are Demond Williams, who demonstrated both comfort and command in the system, as well as that characteristic invalidity, even if he did not throw a touchdown. Denzel Boston, who sat with Omari Evans and Rashid Williams, loved Demonds Mobility in the bag, according to an interview at the Big ten Network broadcast, and he showed it enough, even if he was not allowed to be hit. Quentin Moore also started on the promotion, with a knee brace on his wounded knee, catching a tight end screen of Demond Williams and tried to crare a defender, a daring movement, but one that did not lead to visible injury.

The standouts of the evening, in my estimate, Rahshawn Clark were defense and raid Vines-Bright on attack. For Clark he is a physical tackler who can separate his husband from the ball and play the run. He both showed tonight, with a hard hit on a pass break -up and a forced junk. For RVB, he showed the opportunity to perform good routes and make the heavy catches, and should develop into an important piece for this attack in the future. Also special mention to the Safeties, CJ Christian (who had an interception and a long return before he was tackled by Jonah Coleman), Rylon Dillard Allen (the aforementioned Pick Six) and Alex McLaughlin, (who had an impressive Pass Breakup) who made each large plays in Pass defense.

Also shout at GG, for winning the Corgi race during the break, with a wide margin and with tenacity!

And a special mention of our Dawgs gym for the Flip-Off, a unique way to start a football match, certainly better than the original XFLS clauster, but I am not sure of the name!

Isaiah Ward was also allowed to play Kicker for Team Purple and gives his only extra point attempt. And that is why he plays a defense!

In general, although spring competitions offer a very limited picture of what a certain team can be, they are still a good look at who they should look at this coming season, and tonight there was no different, with unexpected striking standouts and players rewarded for a strong spring! Now we are waiting for August 31 and the Colorado State Rams! Go Dawgs!