Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff to win the title for the third time | Tennis news
Aryna Sabalenka sealed her third Madrid Open title After the world No. 1 had ended the hope of Coco Gauff with a dramatic victory on Saturday.
In an exciting meeting on La Caja Magica, Sabalenka won at the top of the top 17 points in a row early in the game, but had to
Save a set point in the second set. She eventually achieved a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) success in relation to the American to end her hope to claim her 10th title in 11 finals.
Sabalenka, who claimed the title in 2021 and 2023 and the second place was from Iga Swiateek in 2024, binds Petra Kvitova (2011, 2015, 2018) for the most won titles of Madrid.
Sabalenka wins the third title of Madrid
She wins the title for the third time in the past five years.
She did not drop a set against a top 10 player this season.
Sabalenka becomes the first woman to win both Miami and Madrid in the same season since Serena Williams in 2013.
20th Title
9th WTA 1000 Kroon
Back -TO -Back WTA 1000 -Titels
46th Top 10 win
“I am super happy. Today it was not an easy match and I am so happy to get this trophy,” Sabalenka said Sky Sport Tennis. “Before the competition I saw that they had a new trophy and I needed something like:” I need this, I want to win this trophy, “and I'm super happy.
“The game went really well until that early break in the second set and then I just tried to get back into the game. I found my rhythm on the serve and then I just tried to put as much pressure on her serve as much as possible. I am just very happy that I could break her back in that difficult game on 4-5 and it was a really intensive end of the match.”
A dominant Sabalenka, which turns 27 on Monday, won four games directly without giving a point to build a 4-1 lead in the first set. Although former US Open Champion Gauff returns back with a break to bring the score to 4-2, De Wit-Russia assured the set with a new break.
The American regained her calmness and broke in second place to lead 2-1.
Gauff, who had won five of their previous nine meetings, served for the set at 5-4, but Sabalenka finally took her fifth chance to break back, save a set point and see the funny side when she dropped her racket in the middle of one rally.
Gauff said: “I would like to congratulate Aryna with an incredible tournament. You are always difficult to face. Congratulations with your team. You always do it well, but the last four consecutive finals, I think. Congratulations on all the success you have had.”
De Wit -Russia now has a lead of more than 4,000 points about its stuttering rival in the ranking, although the result means that Iga Swiateek stays ahead of no 2.
Sabalenka adds the Madrid crown to titles in Miami and Brisbane, with her excellent consistency and sees her reaching the final in six of the eight tournaments she has played so far in 2025.
Story about the tape
Naomi Broady, speaking on Sky Sport Tennis: “Sabalenka who led in almost every area as she was after the first set, but Gauff finally overtaken her in winners. However, the lower leg is where my eyes are drawn. Breekpoints won, only four of 13 for Sabalenka. I think that is an area that she can look to improve, specifically against Coco Gauff.”
Croft: Sabalenka earned it
Annabel Croft, speaking on Sky Sport Tennis: “She really deserved it. It wasn't a great start of Coco Gauff and I thought it would actually be a whitewash at a certain stage and then she suddenly released.
“There were some dramatic moments with set-point and match point and then in a tie-break, but I have to say that Sabalenka played the better tennis.”
Colin Fleming added: “I was stripped for Coco Gauff because I thought she was the better player for a good part of the second set.
“When the pressure is on, it is that when your technology is really tested and unfortunately there were three double errors in that game at 5-4, then the Forehand went on 5-5. Then it unraveled from there.”
