



Grand Forks Brad Malone retired last spring after a 14-year-old professional career with more than 200 NHL games for the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers. He started his coaching career this fall as an assistant at the Oshawa general of the Ontario Hockey League. He was promoted to head coach in December. Now Malone Oshawa has led to the final of Ontario Hockey League. Oshawa played Brampon in six games in the first round, beat Brantford in six games in the semi -final of the conference and then wiped Barrie in the Eastern Conference Finals. Malone and Oshawa were presented on Thursday evening the Bobby ORR trophy as Eastern Conference Champions. “I wish I played with them,” Malone said about his team. “It was a pleasure to be behind the couch and work with them every day. It was very nice.” Malone is one of the many former und players who experience fast ascensions in the coaching world. Former Captain Matt Smaby has led the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League to their first Clark Cup final in 11 years. Smaby's Black Hawks defeated Lincoln, who won the Anderson Cup as the best team of the USHL, in four games in the final of the Western Conference. Both Van Waterloo's goalkeepers were injuries at the end of the season, so the Black Hawks brought the drawing carter Casey from Grand Rapids, Minn. Casey, a 17-year-old junior, is now 11-2 as a starter. The Waterloo team was compiled by general director Bryn Chyzyk, a former und -alternative captain who left last month to become the general manager of Undd The opponent of Waterloo in the Clark Cup final is the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The associated head coach of Muskegon is former und alternative captain Colten St. Clair and the assistant coach is former und Vooruit Evan Trupp. St. Clair previously won a Clark Cup as an associated head coach at Sioux City in 2022. St. Clair was head coach at Omaha earlier this season. He was fired after having gone 6-10-2 during his 18-game Stretch at the helm. Omaha won once in the last 40 games after firing St. Clair. Muskegon took the St. Clair in the middle season. Trupp previously reached the Robertson Cup final of the North -American Hockey League as an assistant at the Anchorage Wolverines in 2022. Trupp is at Muskegon in his second year. The lumberjacks have never won the Clark Cup. This success also means that Und plays a waiting game in the search for his associated head coach under new head coach Dane Jackson. The rent will probably come from this group. Und lets them play their seasons before they continue with the process. The best-of-Five Clark Cup final starts on Friday in Waterloo. The last thing it could run is May 20. If Oshawa wins the final of the Ontario Hockey League, it will continue to the Memorial Cup, which runs until 1 June.

By Brad Elliott Schlossman Since 2005, Schlossman has dealt with college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald. He is recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the best beat writer for the Herald's Circulation Circulation Division four times and the North Dakota Sportswriter of the year twice. He lives in Grand Forks. Reach it at [email protected].

