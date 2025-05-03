From almost cricket player to a data leader: my unlikely journey to technology and what it taught me about leadership | By Varun Tyagi | May 2025

How a dusty cricket ground has formed a global data leader

Cricket did not take me to a stadium, but it taught me how I could lead multicultural teams around the world.

When people ask me how I became a data leader, I often smile and I say, It started with a bat. My leadership trip did not start in a boardroom or a data warehouse, it started on a cricket field in India, with dreams to represent my country and the crowd of the crowd in my ears. But life had different plans.

This is not just a personal story, it is a playbook for modern data leadership, formed by sport, strategy and resilience. It is about how lessons of cricket such as patience, discipline, teamwork and long -term thinking have helped me to scale worldwide data teams and to lead with clarity and compassion.

I was introduced to Cricket at the age of 7 when I saw a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar take over in the West Indies. I still remember the awe that I felt seeing how he dealt with some of the world's most deadly bowlers with fearless precision. That moment lit a fire in me. Shortly thereafter I became an all -rounder, like so many Indian children who chase the cricket dream.

Every day I traveled 15 kilometers to my cricket academy, which is two hours of living work and three hours of training. Not once I felt depressed. My hard work was bearing fruit when I stood on the shortlist under the likely 20 for the Delhi U-19 team.

There were not many chances back in my days of playing cricket. That is why a big decision did for me to follow Cricket or continue my studies, I chose the last one. Coming from a family that was deeply rooted in education, I took the way that promised stability, even if it meant that I was lagging my dream behind.

That decision hurt. But it also became my first lesson in Sacrifice, dedication and discipline Principles that continue to determine how I work and lead today.

Releasing cricket did not mean that you were released the ambition. I started my career at Infosys, where I learned the basics of software development, databases, data plains and bugs that could keep you awake at night.

But something was missing. I couldn't see the impact of my work. It felt disconnected from the business results. That changed when I switched to data analysis. Suddenly I worked on projects where the Feedbackklus was immediately. My insights can influence marketing campaigns, product strategies and income. I felt that I was back in the game, but this time the business game.

After a while I realized that the game had not left me that it had just taken a new form. I started seeing my work, my team and even my strategy through the lens cricket. Here is how the game has formed my leadership approach:

Patience

Just as waiting for the right ball in a long innings, I learned to wait for the right time to launch a new data initiative. Fast solutions rarely win competitions or strategic battles.

Reading the game

Cricket is about the next movement of the bowlers. The business world is about reading markets, user behavior and internal momentum. You don't always have to act quickly, but you have to act smartly.

Team Play on Star Power

In Cricket, not every run you score wins the game. Sometimes playing second violin helps to win the team. The same applies to leadership. Success is collective, not individual.

Captain to coach

As the leader of my academy team I learned to make room for others to shine. Today I lead with the same Player-Coach Mentality Such as empowering, guiding and trusting your team, but also ready to dive into the field when needed.

Experiment

Every stroke order or bowling strategy is an experiment. In Data Science they are A/B tests, MVPs and iteration. Cricket taught me to take risks, evaluate results and develop the plan.

The user was unexpectedly in one company. It reminded me of preparing for a competition on a field with hidden cracks. You can't guess through it. You must observe, adjust and test.

Instead of hurrying to implement a solution, I encouraged the team to segment a behavioral area, test hypotheses and adapt in phases, just as a captain adjusts the field in the middle of the competition.

We discovered that a small function in the onboarding current new users are confusing. A simple redesign led to a fall of 18% in Churn. The lesson: Do not pursue every ball; Just wait, observe and lettuce.

Like cricket, leadership is a journey of constant evolution. In my early days I made the classic mistake to do everything myself, always thinking that that was the only way to guarantee quality and speed. But I soon realized that leadership is passing scaling impactNo trouble. That meant learning to trust, delegate and empower.

When I started building and leading multicultural teams, I discovered the importance of Listening deep, building psychological safety and potentially cherishing About cultural boundaries. Each team has its own dynamics and just like every pitch it must be read and adjusted.

If I could speak with my young person, a cricketwatt will still grab, I say: It's okay to let go of one dream to pursue another. Because the spirit of that dream will never leave you, it will only evolve with you. Cricket became my compass. Even outside the field, the values ​​still send me.

After a few years as a data analyst, I took a leap into the faith and launched my own startup in Delhi. It was difficult. Finding that first customer felt more difficult than a bouncer. But I was hardened by cricket and persistent from my years as a developer. I knew that great results result from haunting the cause and staying in the game.

After a successful exit I attended an MBA at IE Business School in Madrid, with students from more than 70 countries. This expanded my worldview and gave me frameworks to mention what I had lived: Strategy, system thinking and influence without authority.

From there I worked in Vienna and eventually landed in Berlin at a logistics company with a digital transformation as a focus. I created the Data Science department all over again, overhauled price strategies and rose to SVP, prominent BI, DS and prices. At first I worked alone and then built a team. Always take the cricket lessons: Work in phases, first show the MVP, support your team and always play for the collective victory.

Today, as a data leader, I will continue to apply the same cricket instincts:

Start with an MVP Play in phases Support your team Always play for the collective victory

Here is what I carry in every leading role that has been formed by years of cricket and data.

Read the field: Understand the team, the context and the limitations before you act. Play for partnerships: Building systems that enable others. Do not pursue every ball: Give priority to the long -term effects in the short term. Lead like a coach, not a star: Learn, trust and stay hands-on. Adjust your field: Apply the structures and the org design as evolves. Practice your profession: Stay close to the data, code, experimenting and leather.

These days I don't play cricket that often, but I live the principles every day.

Lead with humility and courage.

Let others take the attention when it is their moment.

Build trust, both on and outside the field.

Focus on both results and resilience.

Do not only use data to analyze, but to anticipate and win.

Nowadays, cricket teams use data analysis to select players and to optimize strategies. In a beautiful turn of fate I no longer play the game, I lead the teams that build the systems behind them.

I believe that every team sport or cricket, football or hockey has lessons for leadership. But cricket, with its balance between strategy, patience and partnership, is uniquely suitable for data leadership. Whether you are building a data pipeline or a batting partnership, it all comes down to the foresight, trust and implementation.

Cricket did not take me to a stadium. But it taught me how to lead with resilience, integrity and a long -term mentality. And that is what keeps me going, whether I am fast bowlers or quickly changing markets.

Have you had a similar transition from sport, art or an early passion to leadership? I'd love to hear your story. Refuse connect.