South Bend We didn't see it until we saw it.

It was summer 1993, a simpler era of Notre Dame Football. The indoor facility of Loftus Center Leek Ultramodern, the stadium capacity was 59,075 and almost every minute of every practice was open to the media. What a concept. What a time.

It was then that media and players and coaches, often next to each other, would trick to and from the practice field. Head coach Lou Holtz zoomed in his golf cart and often left a trail of pijprook behind. Offensive line coach Joe Moore would break past in his comp -car, which he would park along a fence at the back of one end zone.

It was there on those practice fields where everyone assumed that the starting quarterback that season would be a first -year phenomenon of West -Pennsylvania with the name Ron Powlus. Few were sure what they would see of that 93 team, but wo probably see Powlus in the middle.

He was the chosen ones.

Drink: How is a group of football fans from Notre Dame planning to spend a spring match on Saturday?

A broken collarbone suffered when Powlus was buried under a pass rush in the last scrimmage seven days before the season opener deleted that plan. It opened the door for a career -back -up that is more known for its BMX talents. Nobody gave the man the time of the day. Nobody likely even sought -after He the time of the day during his first three seasons.

Kevin McDougal just seemed like another man.

While the Powlus -Hype Wervlelde, McDougal quietly was the confidence among the attacking rulers, through the dressing room and with the coaching staff. Like, we could win with K-Mac.

Notre Dame won with McDougal, won almost every time in 1993, won the right to a certain left -feet kicker from Boston College split up the standing and Notre Dame cost a national championship. Thank you, David Gordon.

McDougal, the careerbackup, the man who didn't see anyone coming, was magical that season. He made the best of a chance that few thought Hed ever saw.

Fast Vooruit 23 years to 2018 when another Quarterback competition from Notre Dame focused on average Recruit Ian Book and all-Allthing Brandon Winbush. Everyone thought the job would go to Winbush, he could run and pass and confuse like nobody since perhaps Tony Rice in the early 1990s.

Book just seemed like another man.

We didn't see it until we saw it.

During a practice in the stadium on a Saturday morning in August, the Quarterbacks were in an exercise that demanded that they threw screen passes in different places in a nearby network. Wimbush missed high. He missed low. He missed wide. He missed, until the point where you wondered if he was just the media at the clown. It could not be That complicated.

Book treated with relative convenience. Determine convenience. Balance. Book left Notre Dame in 2020 as the winning Quarterback 30 victories and two play -off performances in program history.

With McDougal and with a book you didn't see it until you saw it. You didn't know until you knew it.

That brings us to Notre Dame Football 2025.

Questions about what we will see coming from Notre Dame spray everywhere. Can the defense pick up under first -year coordinator Chris Ash where it had gone under Al Golden? Who will be Captains? Will this team end what it started last season so close At the first national championship of schools since 1988?

Oh, and who will play Quarterback? Nothing else can matter, because the Notre Dame seems to build the last seasons 14-2 run.

The assumption after the transfer portal abnormality of veteran Steve Angeli, who landed in Syracuse, is that the track goes to first -year CJ Carr. It is large and he is strong and is athletic and accurate and he seems to be built to tackle everything that is accompanied by the Notre Dame Quarterback.

Somewhere in the line at the beginning of August no one would be surprised if head coach Marcus Freeman steps to the stage at Notre Dame Stadium, which no longer contains 59.075, and tabs Carr to be the man who has the Notre Dame to Hard Rock Stadium against Miami (Fla.) On August 31.

Do not sleep on second -year Kenny Minchey, long considered as one of the other boys in the QB room, but probably never the chief. When it was time to talk to the Quarterbacks in 2023, it was important to get Sam Hartman and Angeli, his backup, his backup. When it was time to talk to the Quarterbacks in 2024, it was important to hear from Graduate Transfer Riley Leonard and, Hey, there is Carr.

Minchey always goes to the Sider someone who might have received a question or two or three. A backup, the third man in a two-quarterback competition. He seemed intended for the portal when he realized that it would not work.

It can work.

Minchey went quietly from a non-story to a potentially great story. Such as McDougal. Like book. He can run. He can throw. He can deteriorate to celebrate a score. It will be Carr or Minchey in South Florida. Minchey, just like Angeli in the past seasons, carries itself as a capable Quarterback. The lost look he showed in earlier meetings with the media has disappeared.

Instead, there is a confidence that the violation has. That he can carry out the attack. That he can be the man. He looks like, but can he play it? His next start at Notre Dame will be his first start at Notre Dame. That is a big leap, but there is something with Minchey that makes you believe that he can put the landing.

Nobody saw McDougal coming. Nobody saw the book coming. Both were boys who were fired and doubted. The same was ever thought of Minchey.

Just when you think you know …

We may only see it when we see it. Again.

Follow South Bend Tribune and Ndinsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoiendi. Please contact Noie at [email protected]