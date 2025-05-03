The NCAA di tennis championship of 2025 is underway and the finals were set on 15-18 May in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. The qualifications were announced in a selection show on 28 April on NCAA.com.
Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the four -seater team field
As part of a two -year pilot program, the ladies Singles and Doubles Championships were performed in the autumn of 2024, while the team championships are played in the spring of 2025.
2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship Bracket
Click or tap here for the interactive bracket
2025 Di Women's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*Always mentioned in the eastern time
-
Second round | May 3
- Super Regionals | 9-10 May
- Women's Team Championship | May 15-18
- First round | May 2
- Georgia Tech 4Iowa 1
- Notre Dame 4UIC 0
- Arizona State 4Ole Miss 1
- Illinois 4Arizona 1
- Wisconsin 4Clemson 3
- Stanford 4Florida International 1
- Boise State 4Baylor 3
- No. 2 Texas A&M 4Quinnipiac 0
- UC Santa Barbara 4Rice 3
- UCLA 4Harvard 0
- Oloma State 4Tulsa 0
- No. 1 Georgia 4Florida A&M 0
- Florida Atlantic 4Old Dominion 1
- UCF 4Furman 1
- South California 4Memphis 0
- South Carolina 4Kansas 0
- No. 4 Ohio State 4, Buffalo 0
- No. 3 Michigan 4Youngstown State 0
- No. 7 Virginia 4FDU 0
- Pepperdine 4Wake Forest 1
- California 4Sacramento State 0
- No. 9 Auburn 4South Carolina State 0
- No. 14 Texas 4Grand Canyon 0
- No. 11 Texas Tech 4Boston U. 0
- No. 1 Okhalo 4Denver 0
- No. 8 Duke 4, Bryant 0
- No. 5 North Carolina 4, VCU 0
- No. 12 NC stands 4, Charleston Southern 0
- No. 13 LSU 4, Stephen F. Austin 0
- No. 10 Tennessee 4, Elon 0
- No. 15 Vanderbilt 4, Xavier 0
- No. 16 Washington 4, Stetson 0
Di Women's Tennis Championship History
Texas A&M achieved the NCAA tennis title of 2024 NCAA ladies by beating Georgia 4-1. This is the first team title of Aggies; They became second in 2013.
Summary: 2024 Di Women's Tennis Championships
View the full DI Women's Tennis Team Championship History below:
|Year
|CHAMPION
|Points/score
|Second place
|Host of site
|Presence
|2024
|Texas A&M
|4-1
|Georgia
|Oklahoma State
|AFTER
|2023
|North Carolina
|4-1
|NC State
|UCF
|AFTER
|2022
|Texas
|4-1
|Oklahola
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2021
|Texas
|4-3
|Pepperin
|UCF
|AFTER
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2019999999999999999999999999999999999999999111 2019 2019 2019 20199999 E Were991999999999999983111113313313111111115222222221111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111111 box -11111111111As11111As1As1a's1a's1a's1a's1a's d1a's dam that 'to
|Stanford
|4-0
|Georgia
|UCF
|AFTER
|2018
|Stanford
|4-3
|Vanderbilt
|Wake Bos
|AFTER
|2017
|Florida
|4-1
|Stanford
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2016
|Stanford
|4-3
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2015
|Vanderbilt
|4-2
|UCLA
|Baylor
|AFTER
|2014
|UCLA
|4-3
|North Carolina
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2013
|Stanford
|4-3
|Texas A&M
|Illinois
|AFTER
|2012
|Florida
|4-0
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2011
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2010
|Stanford
|4-3
|Florida
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2009
|Duke
|4-0
|California
|Texas A&M
|AFTER
|2008
|UCLA
|4-0
|California
|Tulsa
|AFTER
|2007
|Georgia Tech
|4-2
|UCLA
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2006
|Stanford
|4-1
|Miami
|Stanford
|AFTER
|2005
|Stanford
|4-0
|Texas
|Georgia
|AFTER
|2004
|Stanford
|4-1
|UCLA
|Georgia
|3,634
|2003
|Florida
|4-3
|Stanford
|Florida
|3,182
|2002
|Stanford
|4-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|5,053
|2001
|Stanford
|4-0
|Vanderbilt
|Georgia St.
|N / A
|20000000000000000000
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Pepperin
|1,780
|199999.
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|Florida
|4,912
|1998
|Florida
|5-1
|Duke
|Our Lady
|2,310
|1997
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Stanford
|4,360
|1996
|Florida
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida St.
|3,749
|1995
|Texas
|5-4
|Florida
|Pepperin
|5,404
|1994
|Georgia
|5-4
|Stanford
|Georgia
|5,613
|1993
|Texas
|5-2
|Stanford
|Florida
|4,913
|1992
|Florida
|5-3
|Texas
|Stanford
|7,036
|1991
|Stanford
|5-1
|UCLA
|Stanford
|8,523
|1990000000000000000.
|Stanford
|5-1
|Florida
|Florida
|3,144
|1989
|Stanford
|5-0
|UCLA
|Florida
|2,050
|1988
|Stanford
|5-2
|Florida
|UCLA
|6,328
|1987
|Stanford
|5-1
|Georgia
|UCLA
|2,351
|1986
|Stanford
|5-4
|South California
|Texas
|2,927
|1985
|South California
|6-3
|Miami (FLA)
|Ololama City
|4,552
|1984
|Stanford
|6-0
|South California
|Los Angeles
|3,405
|1983
|South California
|8-1
|Trinity (Tex)
|Albuquerque, NM
|3,027
|1982
|Stanford
|6-3
|UCLA
|Salt Lake City
|1,595