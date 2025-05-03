



VIENEN – The Minnite Family Charitable Fund has awarded a subsidy of $ 5,000 to the Vienna Recreation and Improvement Association to support the installation of a new hockey job structure. Coming from Pittsburgh with the help of Conley Brothers, Cale and Vinnie, and Zayne Minnite, the improved ice rink will improve recreational opportunities for both young people and adults in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The upgrade comes in response to the growing success of the Floor Hockey League via Vienna Rec. The competition has received a considerable grip from youth and adult participants, and the brothers suggested that the Minnite Family Charitable Fund supports the purchase of the structure of the Outdoor Hockeyboardboard to meet the increasing demand. The improved ice rink offers a versatile space for a variety of athletic activities, including outdoor roller hockey, which is traditionally not accessible in the region. The connection of the Minnite with Vienna REC family is deeply running. In the early 2000s, their grandfather donated the building that houses part of the programming for the association. Cale, Vinnie and Zayne remember that they participated in Viennese REC competitions such as children – and now enjoy their own children of the same space. Jeffrey Slusher, President of Vienna Rec, said: “We are deeply grateful for the Minnite/Conley family and the gift of the Minnite Family Charitable Fund. Their generosity enables us to improve our programming and offer more opportunities for the community. The dedication of the family really makes a difference, and the way the way she makes a difference, and the way she makes a difference, and the way in which she makes a difference, and the way she makes a difference, and the way she makes a difference,” “” “” “” “” “ The legacy of generosity of the family started decades earlier, when the mother of Pat Minnite Sr. Meals prepared for neighbors in need. That tradition of giving has implemented five generations and continues today through the annual Spirit of Giving campaign of the PM company and the establishment of the Minnite Family Charitable Fund in 2021. The Minnite Family Charitable Fund is managed by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF). Send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 304-428-4438 for more information about setting up a donor-advised fund or supporting projects such as this. For more than 60 years, PACF has helped individuals and companies to create sustainable charity institutions, build relationships and to expand their impact in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

