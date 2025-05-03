



Coco Gauff of the United States (L) Consoles against Aryna Sabalenka (R) During the trophy ceremony after the final of their ladies on day thirteen of the 2023 US Open tennis tournament in Usta Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will extend a rivalry for the ages when they meet in the Mutua Madua Madrid final from 2025 on Saturday. Both players conquered heavy obstacles in the form of Elina Svitolina and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semi -final. While the world No. 1 is again won for Glorie after winning the Spanish capital in 2023, her American counterpart No. 4 fights for her maiden Madrid Open Trophy. Who will come forward as the queen of Spain? Read more: Jack Draper joins Rafael Nadal to close the historic 21st -century record on Madrid Open 2025 Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff 2025 Madrid Open Final Preview The rivalry Sabalenka-Gauff is one of the most disputed duels on the WTA circuit. It dates from 2020, when the young teenager won a three -set thriller against De Wit -Russia. Fast forward to the 2024 WTA final, and the more experienced Coco Gauff still waved her magical wand from a racket around Sabalenka. Their head-to-head record is currently 5-4 in favor of 21-year-old Gauff, prior to Sunday's final. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XFST9YHYVZK Aryna Sabalenka is the most in-shape player of the WTA on a long distance. At the age of 26 she already has three Grand Slams and 37 singles last performances. Madrid will be her sixth final of 2025 and fourth in a row. In the meantime, Coco Gauff, who won the WTA final of 2024 in Riyadh, has since been in her first Summit collision. It will be the 11th career final of the US Open Champ on Saturday on Saturday. If I look at a third Madrid Open Crown (after 2021 and 2023), Top Zaad Sabalenka will bind the record of Petra Kvitova for most titles in La Caja Magica if she can beat Gauff. However, it will not be easy to be the American prodigy, Sabalenka's 7-Match-winning series in their only earlier Clay Court meeting in Rome in 2021 in 2021. Provided that Gauff repeats the Excellency at Manolo Santana Stadium, she will climb to number 2 in the WTA ranking list. WTA Madrid Open Final Start Time Sabalenka vs Gauff will be the curtain colorer on Super Saturday in the Manolo Santana Stadium. The game is played after the final of the men's doubles that opens the game at the Centrum Court. Date: May 3, 2025 Time: Not before 18:30 (Local), 17:30 (GMT) Court: Manolo Santana Stadium Also read: Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff Head to Head Record and prediction for WTA Madrid Open 2025 Where to watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Madrid Open Final? The WTA has a list of channels and platforms that will display live broadcasts from major tournaments. A set of temporary and employment channels have been described where fans have access to competitions live. Here is the list: Australia: Bein Sports

Europe: Dazn/Skysports/SETANTA/Sports Club

US: Tennis Canal

Canada: Dazn

Latin -America: ESPN International Latam

Africa and the Middle East: Dazn/New World TV

Asia and Oceania: Dazn/Now TV/Tennis Channel Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff Match Streaming Details The 2025 Mutua Madrid Open Women's Singles Final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be available to stream live. The official platforms such as WTA TV and Tennis Canal will help fans to catch all live action.

