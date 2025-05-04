



Ian Schieffelin has used up his eligible university basketball at Clemson, after having ended with the Tigers last season for four years. With the NCAA rules, however, student athletes can compete in other sports within a general five-year window of suitability. With another year, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound Power Forward records the range of football head coach Dabo Swinney to play a tight end for Clemson next season. Advertisement Schieffeline announced on social media He plans to pursue football in what he called 'the next chapter' of his athletic career. “I am enthusiastic about the addition of Ians, said Swinney in a statement. He is a great competitor with success at a high level at university level. He has elite football measurements that I believe they will translate well. I look forward to helping him switch and build a football foundation that gives him the chance to not only help us with Clemson, but also gives him the chance to play Pro football. “ Schieffelin is mentioned Clemson's official football schedule As a tight end with senior status of Redshirt. Last season, Schieffelin had an average of 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds, which helped the tigers to a 27-7 record and a second place in the ACC at 18-2. Clemson was a number 5 seed in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Men's Tournament before he got up in the first round by Mcneese. Although his eligible basketball was completed in the university, after the season, Schieffelin entered the transfer portal about the possibility that he could receive a fifth year in the midst of lawsuits against the NCAA that insists on five seasons of suitability for a period of five years. However, he acknowledged that only an “external opportunity” would make a year of basketball. Advertisement So Schieffelin had prepared for a chance to play professionally abroad or in the G League. That is, until Swinney drove the idea to play football for a season. “It really only aroused my interest to want to try it, and it was very tempting for me,” he further tempting to put on a Clemson sweater. “To be able to be coached by Dabo and [tight ends coach Kyle] Richardson is just a huge opportunity that I could not leave. “ Clemson lost Top Tight End Jake Briningstool and left Schieffelin the opportunity to fight for a place between different unproven prospects, including Josh Happ, Olsen Patt-Henry and Banks Pope. Schieffelin played a tight end and quarterback in high school, but decided to concentrate on basketball as a junior and senior. Playing basketball and football has led to great success for some players, especially Hall of Famers Antonio Gates, Julius Peppers and Tony Gonzalez, alongside Jimmy Graham. Advertisement Many others have brought in both sports, including Drayond Green and Deandre Hopkins. Until the Renaissance of tight ends in the past 15 years or so, football coaches were often able to do about the best prospects on the position, chose to play basketball instead. That has certainly changed, so that players such as Schieffelin create a chance.

