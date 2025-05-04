Mens Tennis Beats Pepperdine, Progress to Super Regional – Stanford Cardinal





Stanford, Calif. Stanford Mens Tennis continued his undamaged season at home in Arrillaga Tennis Center-Taube Pavilion, defeated no. 25 Pepperdine, 4-0. The victory helps the fourth placed and no. 5 Cardinal up to 24-5 in the season, including a 11-0 record at home. The Cardinal continues to the NCAA Super Regionals for the fourth consecutive season, and moved to campus locations for the first time since the NCAA round of 16. The ACC champions ended his second consecutive shutout to open the NCAA tournament game with a few victories in double. Samir Banerjee and Alex Razeghi opened the cardinal account with a 6-3 victory in court three, while Kyle Kang and Henry von der Schulenburg stood in the court for two with their own 6-3 victory. Stanford won four of the six opening sets in Singles to take full control over the competition. After a 6-0 win in his opening set, Von der Schulenburg gave the Cardinal a 2-0 lead in the game with a 6-3 second set of victory over Court Four. The victory was his team-leading 20th of the season and he improved to 16-2 of the year in Double Games. Alex Razeghi made it 3-0 with a three-set victory at court six. After dropping the first set, Razeghi stormed back with 11 consecutive games and eventually won 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. He improves to 17-4 of the season, all in double games, and he continues to lead the cardinal in double victories. The Cardinal achieved the match in court five when Nico Godsick took his 15th victory of the season, 7-5, 6-2. The second-year-old improved to 12-2 in doubles with the victory, while the game was its fifth conflict of the season. Stanford always improved to 31-9 against the waves. The fourth placed Stanford will organize 13th placed South Carolina in the NCAA Super Regionals on 9 May in Arrillaga Tennis Center-Taube Pavilion. The first portions are set for the afternoon. No. 5 Stanford 4, no. 25 Pepperdine 0 Double

1. No. 70 Godsick/Hudson Rivera (Stan) led No. 80 E. Winter/Hugh Winter (Pepp), 5-3 UF

2. No. 47 Kang/Henry von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. Homberg/Halldin (Pepp), 6-3

3. No. 48 Continue / Razhi (Stitan) d. Porters/Piscic (PPP), 6-3

Order of Finishing: 3, 2 Singles

1. 21 Edward Winter (Pepp) LED No. 7 Samir Banerjee (Stan), 4-6, 6-2, 2-1 UF

2. No. 86 Maxi Homberg (Pepp) led Kyle Kang (Stan), 6-3, 4-6, 2-1 UF

3. No. 101 Max Basing (Stan) LED Lasse Poterner (Pepp), 6-2, 5-6 UF

4. No. 73 Henry von der Schulenburg (Stan) d. Linus Carlsson Halldin (Pepp), 6-0, 6-3

5. Nico Godsick (Stan) d. Aleksa Pasaric (Pepp), 7-5, 6-4

6. Alex Raythi (Stan) D. David Fix (Peppp), 2-6, 6-0, 6-1

Order of finishing: 4, 6, 5

