



A total of five teams will compete for the title of the National Womens T20 Tournament 2025 starting on 7 May at two locations in Karachi, the National Stadium and HPC Oval Ground, the Pakistan Cricket Board said On Saturday. Last month, Pakistan finished the ICC World Cup 2025 qualifications unbeaten at the top of the table with a dominant victory over Bangladesh with seven wickets in Lahore to win the tournament. Pakistan had already booked their place for the World Cup that will be held later this year on April 17, thanks to their bowlers, who again stepped out of an Ond-Par Score of 205 against Thailand in their penultimate meeting of the tournament. The Five Team National Womens T20 Tournament 2024-25 starts on 7 May at two locations in Karachi, the PCB said in a press release. The PCB added that the edition of this year will contain five teams, conquerors, invincibles, stars and strikers. Competing in a double league classification, each team plays eight games with a total of 22 games that are planned to take place in 18 days. The tournament schedule. Print plate The teams finish second and third on the point table will be confronted in a qualifying match on 22 May, whereby the winner is improving the best team in the final on 24 May. The final is played at the National Stadium. A total of 80 cricketers will participate in the tournament, which bears a prize pool of more than RS3 million. The champions receive RS1.5 million, while second place takes RS1 million home, the PCB added. The 19-person squadrons of each of the five teams will be trimmed to 16 at the end of the four-day pre-Tournooi camp, which starts on 3 May in Karachi. Among the players who are, five national players, who were part of the Pakistans Victorious Squad during the recently closed World Cup Qualifiers Tournament, will lead their respective parties. Pakistan Schipper Fatima Sana, who was appointed captain of the team of the Qualiifers Tournament will lead her side, conquerors. Opener Gull Feroza will be prominent strikers, Southpaw Muneeba Ali will lead invincibles, off-spinner Rameen Shamim will be leading challengers, and veteran Slagman Sidra Amin will supply the star side. The squadrons for the tournament. Print plate As part of the PCBs, efforts continued to promote and expand the reach of cricket of ladies, both the qualification (May 22) and the final (24 May) are streamed live on the official YouTube channel of the PCBS. All matches in the tournament start at 3 p.m. PKT added the explanation. Last year's tournament was held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where Karachi and Lahore were named joint winners of the tournament after the final in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium without a ball bent because of rain.

