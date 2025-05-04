Bear, Tiger Bachmeier undertakes to Cougar's Deseret News





The cougars add a bear and a tiger to the fold. Bear and Tiger Bachmeier are transferring from Stanford to Byu, ESPNS Pete Thamel reported for the first time. The news came one day after Bear Bachmeier shared on social media that he was going to visit Byus Campus. Thamel had reported that Tiger Bachmeier was also visiting. Special Collector's Issue: “1984: The year byu was unparalleled” Get an inclusive look in the national championship season of Byu Football 1984. There is an expectation that the brothers want to play together, Thamel wrote Friday. The Bachmeiers are the younger brothers of the former Quarterback of Boise State and Cougars opponent Hank Bachmeier. Bear Bachmeier loved a 4-star rating of 247 Sports As the number 28 high school Quarterback -Front view in the country in front of the 2025 class. He registered early in Stanford and participated in Spring Ball with the program before entering the transfer portal in April. Bachmeier is an exciting Quarterback with a double threat that can beat a defense with his arm or legs, wrote Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. On 6-2, 225 pounds, it is built like a tank and can take off and run for large yards and does good work to escape the initial pressure and the expansion of plays. He can also beat you from the bag and is a very competent pitcher. He has a strong arm, quick release and can throw different arm angles. He throws out comfortably to roll out in both directions is a tough boy and a fierce competitor. Tiger Bachmeier, a broad receiver who played in Stanford for the past two seasons, caught 46 passes for 476 Yards and two touchdowns at that time. He was also a 4-star prospect of high school, ranking as the number 30 Recruit in California in 2023. As far as Beer Bachmeier is concerned, hell is probably competing with McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet to support Jake Retzlaff in 2025 while one day he will be the cougar who start QB. The possibility to come and win games and OC AARON Rodericks schedule and the family tree of Quarterbacks that they have produced in history and is recently tempting, Bachmeier told Thamel.

