



Columbia, SC The no. 20 Tennis team for men of Florida fell 4-3 to no. 13 South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Division I Heren Tennis team championship. The no. 20 Tennis team for men of Florida fell 4-3 to no. 13 South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Division I Heren Tennis team championship. The day started with the nearest double round of the season. Jamie Connel And Jan Sebesta Enjoyed the promotion to Court 2 and showed their best performance of the season, cruising for a fast 6-2 victory. The duo declined a top 60 Doubles combination for their second win for the career and moved to 2-0 on Court 2. Courts 1 and 3 were distributed at 5-5 with the first point of the competition for grabbing. Corey Craig And Erik Schiessl Won three consecutive games with 5-2 to level the score before he finally dropped the match 7-5. Youcef Rihane And Joshua Dous-Karpenschif Traded games to be in a first-set tiebreaker. The seniors marched to a 4-1 lead before they were managed by the remaining tiebraker and sealed the double point. The All-Americans disrupt the number 3 pairs in the nation. South Carolina responded with four first -class victories to shift the momentum. The GameCocks brought the game with a straight set victory over Court 1. Connel was in the form of the opening match, grew large leads and ended with precision. After the 6-3 first set, Connel took a sturdy handle of the game and closed the door with a 6-2 second set to restore the management. Connel hit the quarter of a century with his 25th singles victory of the season and marked three consecutive seasons of 25+ win seasons. South Carolina won in court sets at Hof 6 to bind the score to 2-2. Rihane laid the marker with a convincing 6-2 first set before the second frame 6-4 was managed to earn the lead for the third time. Rihane ended his career unbeaten in nine of his last 10 games and overshadowed more than 75 career. The GameCocks leveled the game after a straight set victory over Court 4. The competition would be decided for Court 3, Erik Schiessl The opening set dropped 6-3 before he died in the second set of Tiebreker 7-5. The competition was at 3-3 in the third set before Schiessl needed a medical time-out. South Carolina received two games due to a medical delay in the game before serving the last match. Florida State concludes his campaign from 2025 after a strong season. FSU achieved its fourth consecutive 15+ winning season after a season of 18-8. The Seminoles earned nine wins in conference game for the first time since 2018 and reached the ACC Championship quarterfinals for a 13th consecutive completed season. Head coach Dwayne Hultquist led the seminoles to their 21st performance in the tournament in the last 22 completed seasons and reached the second round for a seventh consecutive appearance. #13 South Carolina 4, #20 Florida State 3

Singles Competition: #18 Connor Thompson (Scar) def. #14 Corey Craig (FSU) 6-2, 6-1

#44 Jamie Connel (FSU) Def. Lucas Andrade da Silva (Scar) 6-3, 6-2

#117 Sean Daryabeigi (Scar) def. Erik Schiessl (FSU) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3

Atakan Karahan (Scar) def. Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) 6-3, 7-5

Youcef Rihane (FSU) Def. Jemban Sarr (Scar) 6-2, 6-4

Gabe Avram (Scar) def. Azariah Rusher (FSU) 6-2, 6-2 Doubles Competition:

Youcef Rihane / Joshua Dous-Karpenschif (FSU) Def. #3 Connor Thompson/Lucas Andrade da Silva (Scar) 7-6 (5)

Jamie Connel / Jan Sebesta (FSU) Def. #56 Karahan/Jelani Sarr (Scar) 6-2

Sean Daryabeigi/Max Stenzer (Scar) def. Corey Craig / Erik Schiessl (FSU) 7-5 Florida State (19-9, 9-4 ACC) | South Carolina (21-7, 11-3 sec)

Order of finish: Double (2, 3, 1) Singles (1, 2, 6, 5, 4, 3)

