Description

An ideal table for holiday parks, camp locations and school playgrounds. The 18 mm top available in blue or green gives good bouncing and playability, is made of weather -resistant wood with high resilience and is Antiglare that meets ITTF gloss standards. Steel chassis and net and post set is made of heavy galvanized steel to give a long service life.

Dimensions:
In use – 9 ′ Lang x 5 ′ Wide x 2 ′ 6 ″ High (275 x 153 x 77 cm)
Box – Dimensions – 2 boxes each 6 ′ 4 ″ High x 4 ′ 9 ″ wide x 5 ″ deep (161 x 145 x 12 cm)
Uitge weight – 161 kg
Packaged Weight – 175 kg

Take into account 30 – 60 minutes before assembly.