Sports
Travis Hunter reflects on a decision to play College Football for Deion Sanders
According to high school, Travis Hunter made the unprecedented decision to go to Jackson State University. Hunter, who was originally dedicated to the state of Florida, was the first five star recruitment in history that visited an HBCU or FCS school instead of an FBS school. Hunter had the opportunity to go to different Powerhouse programs, but chose to largely attend Jackson State for the chance to play under head coach Deion Sanders.
There were several reasons that made playing for Sanders an attractive option. Sanders is a former player who admired Hunter and he could have an impact on an HBCU program. Yet the most tempting reason for Hunter was to go to Jackson State that Sanders, unlike other head coaches of the University Football, was willing to let him play on both sides of football.
Hunter flourished to Sanders and soon became a striking one with a broad recipient and cornerback in both Jackson State and then Colorado. His talent and play in two positions made him a Heisman Trophy winner and one of the top perspectives in the NFL design of 2025. He finally became the number 2 in the design after the Jaguars Jaguars of Jacksonville were traded to choose him.
“It's a blessing to be able to play for him,” Hunter said about Sanders to Jaguars reporter Kainani Stevens. “It brought me that far, and I was also able to win the Heisman trophy and win many more prizes on the attacking side of the ball and the defending side of the ball. He let me go there and just do my thing. He let me be, and it got me in a good place, so I was happy that I took that decision to play for him.”
Hunter emphasized that Sanders allowed him to be himself, of letting it shine in two positions and also as a person. In the Jaguars, who appreciated him so that they traded a significant design capital to choose him, Hunter seems to have landed with another team that will embrace him and both the player and the person he is.
