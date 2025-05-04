Dominant Aryna Sabalenka Reclaims Lost Crown with 2025 WTA Madrid Open victory over Coco Gauff





20th career title for the World No. 1!

September 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after beating Jessica Pegula (US) in the Ladies Singles final on day thirteen of the 2024 US Open Tennis Tournament in Usta Billie King National Tennis Center.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka repeated why people call her the only best player in the world on Saturday. De Wit -Russia produced a Swashbuckling version until 2023 US Open Champion Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open 2025 final. Sabalenka, who won the trophy in the Spanish capital in 2021 and 2023, earned a 6-3 7-6 (3) victory to become a triple champion at the event. Sabalenka has now reached four consecutive finals, and six of them in 2025. The 26-year-old has three championships to show it. Gauff, who had a mediocre season so far, surpassed the will of Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek this week. Although it would always be a tough task for Sabalenka to meet the high standards she sets, the top seed bends its muscles on Manolo Santana Stadium. Also read: Jack Draper vs. Casper Ruud Kop -To -Head Record, Preview and Prediction for ATP Madrid Open 2025 Final Aryna Sabalenka is again the queen of Madrid Sabalenka was the dictator of playing the baseline and did not allow the number 4 seed to check the rallies. She recorded her leading 31st victory during the process, as well as the 20th title of her thriving career. The competition was unfortunately decided by a double error by Coco Gauff, which led the world number 1 to get a crown back that she should have given up twice before. A trophy holder in Madrid from 2021 and 2023, Sabalenka now connects Petra Kvitova as the most illustrious female athlete in La Caja Magica. When Gauff opened the competition with a service, the things looked ominous for Sabalenka. Just when the pressure built up, she took 17 straight points and ran to a 4-1 lead. The American offered to reach ranking no. 2 and broke back once to limit the shortage. Her triple Grand Slam-winning opponent, however, forced the mistakes from her racket to catch the opener 6-3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lujqjG8KPA In the second set, Gauff was able to land more accurately and exert the pressure for a 3-1 lead. Serving for the set at 5-4, a series of double errors and a wasted set point led Sabalenka. In the Tiebreaker who followed quickly, the 21-year-old succumbed to the monumental opportunity. Another double mistake concluded a historic victory for Aryna Sabalenka. Savedka Lauds 'Fighter' Gauff na Madrid Open Final Both players had some nice words done in the aftermath of the Slugfest. Sabalenka, who has now won back to back WTA-1000 trophies and her 9th WTA-1000 title in general, praised Coco Gauff for her fighting spirit. “I am super happy to see you again in the final, to play your best tennis,” she said. “I am pretty sure that we will play in the final many times. I hope I will get them all, but I always enjoy fighting against you. You are such a hunter.” Sabalenka now joins Serena Williams in an elite stat – they are the only two women who open the Miami open and Madrid in the same season. Gauff recognized her impeccable form and had some friendly words herself. “You are always difficult to face. Congratulations with your team! Well, you always do it well – but I think the last four consecutive finals. Congratulations on all the success you have had.” Read more: Jack Draper Topplet Novak Djokovic on the way to the latest ATP Rankings Surge Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are expected to go to Rome for the Italian open. Shortly thereafter they arrive in Paris for the iconic Roland Garros championships.

