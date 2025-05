Gustavus wins 2025 Miac Mens Tennis Playoff Championship

Gustavus Adolphus College defeated on Saturday with a margin of 4-0 Carleton College to Claim the Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Miac) Tennis Playoff Championship (Miac) in Claimen and an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, those before the season is the season, before the season, the season before the season is the season before the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the season, the season before the season, and the season before the season, the season, the season before the season, the season, and the season before the season, the season before the season, the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the season before the season, the Season the Voordendende and 17e Full and 17th and 17th and 17th and 17th and 17th seasonal and 17the and 17th-sorts and 17th seasonal Go to the National Tournament in program history.

The windfalls claimed the victory in two of the three double matches to take the first point of the day.Marco SivieroAndDominik KnutsonWon, 6-2, at number 2 double, whileMhwandagara -yearsAndJosh ChristensenWon, 6-4 in third place, and at the same time ended their fight that CarletonAkshay GarapatiAndJack RivkinRegistered a 7-5 victory in the upper double place.

In Singles promotion, Knutson took the second point of the gusts of wind with a 6-4, 6-0 win over the No. 3 place in just under an hour.Gage Gohlthen gathered a 6-1, 6-2 victory over number 1 singles earlierTyler HaddorffSecure the game and play-off title with a 6-4, 6-0 win over the No. 5 place.

After Saturday's game, Gustavus was presented with his Miac Playoff Championship plaque. The gusts of wind also received the automatic bid from the conference for the NCAA Division III Tennis tournament 2025. Carleton will now wait to see if the Knights deserve a big bid for the tournament, or whether individual participants are selected. The complete tournament bracket will be announced on NCAA.com next week.