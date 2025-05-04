The Wild had a treacherous attraction this season – Minnesota Wild

You couldn't have written a better script for the Minnesota Wild to start the 2023-24 season. When they came a year in which they had missed the play-offs for the second time since 2012-13, the expectations were low for a team that was considered a play-off candidate for the play-off.

However, the game changed the opinion of Everbodys by sprinting out of the gate.

Kirill Kaprizov became one Rotten favorite For the heart trophy. Matt Boldy was on his way to complete a superstour at the age of 23. Brock Faber made another leap in his second season and Jacob Middleton started to score as desired.

The game rose to the top of the NHL classification and the message was that this team was different. But on Thursday evening they were again crestfallen after Vegas had sent them home. For the third time in four years they had blown a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup play-offs.

In the aftermath of a 3-2 loss for the Vegas Golden Knights, there are numerous questions to be asked. It feels different from losing the play -off of the past, where Minnesota effectively melts on their way to Cancun. But they praised when the team played hard and never stopped, it seemed wrong too.

In the end De Wild fooled us again and we are only to blame.

It is difficult not to pick up about how this season started. So many good things happened to a team that has been mediocre for the 25 years of existence. They played enormous defense, got even better goal congregation and scored in a way that brought a lot of excitement to the Xcel Energy Center.

Yet the question remained, even when they partyed on enemies in the eastern conference:

What would happen if the adversity struck?

That adversity came in a great way shortly after Christmas. Kaprizov has not made a trip to Dallas because of a lower body wound Required surgery And hit him for a few months. More injuries accumulated as Middleton, Jonas Brodin and other important players missed considerable time. Joel Eriksson Ek stumble in The 4 nations have confronted with and stumble Of it with an injury that took him for two months.

Things looked bleak for the wild, and it felt like a repeat of previous seasons. During their 3-1 loss For the New York Islanders on April 4, they looked like a team that wanted to go home instead of playing for a Stanley Cup. Kaprizov and Eriksson EK's uncertain status cast a shadow over all hope of getting on the first round.

But that way the game dragged everyone back in. A Overtime win About the Dallas stars on April 6, the fire and Kaprizov and Eriksson EK started the next game in an 8-7 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Three games later Eriksson EK scored a game-type goal with 22 in regulation against the Anaheim Ducks, and the Wilde were on their way to the play-offs.

National analysts were still on the scent and Vegas declared heavy favorites to beat the game in the opening round. Wilde fans soon noted that the team that rose to the top of the NHL in November was finally at full power again and the Golden Knights could give a run for their money.

After a game 1 victory, the Wild Stole Game 2 and made a convincing effort in game 3 .. Analysts who had called Minnesota a cakewalk, apologized for underestimating them, and there were several reasons for everyone to believe.

Marcus Foligno had recovered from injuries to become a physical force. Ryan Hartman responded from his eight-game suspension to give Tim Stutzle a DDT in Ottawa by playing one of the most disciplined and productive hockey of his career. Boldy conquered a slump in the middle season to become a play -off demon and Kaprizov looked like someone who walked away with the MVP trophy around Christmas.

But the most encouraging is how the wildlife of the ice acted. Minnesotas earlier playoff experiences under Dean Evason were chaotic and loosened. They had mottos like winning over and grit who were first thrown in their face when they lost. But this time there was no motto, and the Hard necklace That was prominent during the season was temporarily retired.

Instead there was a simple case. 16 Pucks For 16 wins and a business approach to lead everything. It was enough to make you think that this team was different until they reminded you that they are the same team that they have always been.

A game 4 overtime loss for the Golden Knights could have disappeared in all directions and was marred by some questionable calls from the officials. The wild seemed to have their breakthrough moment when Hartman scored a go-ahead goal in the regulations.

Gustav Nyquist, however, did not succeed in tensioning, which led to a brutal offside call that placed Minnesota in a 3-2 hole. Hartman scored a game-typing goal late in the first period to make wild fans believe again, but two unanswered goals from Jack Eichel and Mark Stone sealed their fate.

You could talk to yourself in the Wilds Future with a team that has a new mental approach. You can also point out the intake of talent that comes in with Zeev Buium, Danila Yurov and Liam Ohgren in the pipeline. But for a team with more players in the thirty, do you have to wonder if things are really different?

Can Foligno play the way he did a whole season? Or will he succumb to the form that had missed him for a long time in three of the past five seasons? Has Hartman really reformed? Or is he another bad game away from throwing a stick or driving someone into the ice?

De Wild is also led by a general director who did not use the CAP room, he wisely (see Yakov Trenin) and a head coach with a 6-19 record in the play-offs. They play in one of the most difficult divisions in hockey and only escaped the knife by falling into the second wildcard spot.

It is little comfort for a fan base that has to bend, they played hard to justify another 2-1 collapse. But it is common for a team that has misled its fans to believe again.