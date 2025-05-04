The Evoke Super Series starts on Sunday when typhoons meet Dragons in Oak Hill in the first 50-over match. The program runs for the next seven weeks, with each side playing the other three times, usually in Oak Hill, with dragons playing their home games in Lisburn and Waringstown.

The 20-over series follows hard, with three festivals organized by Railway Union, Bready and Merrion.

It is a new look for the tournament, which was best to happen to the domestic cricket of ladies in years when it was started in 2014, so that the recent seasons fell the revival in the fortune of the national team.

The players love it.

Port: Alice Tector of Scorchers Bats during the Evoke Super Series Super 50 Cup match between Scorchers and Typhoons, 2024

The Super Series is the perfect way to bridge the gap between Club Cricket and internationals, says Typhoons all -rounder Laura Delany. You play a better standard and you can work on things you did when training.

Leah Paul, who was leading scorchers last summer and was now at Typhoons, also found the tournament useful to make the jump from Merrion to Ireland: in the Super Series international players can try things out and upcoming players can get exposure at a higher level. It is a very important platform for young players to be noticed. And the more we play, the more we can learn.

Inter-provincial or Interunion matches were the traditional bridge between Club Cricket and the Ireland team. There were ad hoc ladies inter-, for-before and sixty 60s, but the modern revival of the game in the late 1970s led to a formal interpro competition.

The first games between North and South Leinster were held in 1980, and the following season Ulster and Munster took it, although the southern people only took three summers.

Photos: The Scorchers celebrate after the victory from their side in the Evoke Super Series Super 50 Cup match between Scorchers and Typhoons, 2024

The first Ulster captain was Donna Armstrong, who played for Ireland 20 times and is the new president of Cricket Ireland. Despite the fact that he had three captains in Ireland in Anne Linehan in Anne Linehan, Davina Pratt and Claire Shillington, Ulster went into decline and did not stop more than 20 years ago. North v South Leinster went on for a while, but selected in 2010.

In 2014, Cricket Ireland started the super series as a bridge from club to international, but parties based on Union was impractical because the overwhelming predominance of talent was now located in Dublin. In recent years this has changed with a growth in club cricket in the north and last season a dozen women from Ulster played in the Super Series, four play on the recent tour of Ireland.

This season, the Dragons team consists of 15 northern players, Plus Orla Prendergast, Arlene Kelly and overseas players Ella Marsh (Australia) and Bella Armstrong (NZ).

Laura Delany finds the games important for identifying talent. Jane Maguire is someone who has absolutely benefited from playing super series, she says. She was fantastic in the recent qualifications. She was able to bowle long spells for the scorechers and to try out new variations, which she brought to Ireland games.

Leah Paul points to Freya Sargent, who took eight Wickets against England last summer: she had two or three good years in Super Series and was then ready for a Breakout season with Ireland who played in the Super Series, certainly helped her to do.

Photo: President of Cricket Ireland Stella Downes presents the trophy to Dragons Captain Arlene Kelly after the Evoke Super 20 Trophy Super Series Final Match, 2024

The biggest success story for the Super Seriespad is Amy Hunter. She grew up in Belfast and played almost exclusively with boys until I was about 11. My first game for all-girls was actually in theuper3s.

She had shown enough promise to be picked for dragons against Typhoons in Oak Hill in July 2017 when she was only 11. Extensive research has not found any younger player in the list of a cricket all over the world!

Delany also finds competition really important for the future progress of women's cricket here, and enjoys imported professionals: club cricket is great, but the standards are still increasing. In the Super series you get your game to the next level. We play against the overseas players and it is very advantageous to test yourself against them, and they help make the super series more competitive.

The Super series has widened the player pool and gave many players the opportunity to show what they can do. Scorchers have won six of the eight trophies since the formats were split, but this year Paul, UNA Raymond-Hoey and Jane Maguire have lost the last to have lost typhoon captain. Maguire and Sister Aimee, who both made their seried debut at the age of 15, are other examples of the benefits of the Super series.

Paul is looking forward to the new campaign and is confronted with a new set of overseas players, who also include the Australian Ciara Gibson and Robyn Searle (South Africa): new people bring a different challenge. We all know each other very well by playing with and against the entire summer. But to players with different skills, energy adds to the competition.

