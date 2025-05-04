Sports
Javian Osborne undertakes to the Notre Dame Football team
Notre Dame defeated Michigan to the promise of the nr. 6 of the nation that the prospect went back when four-star reckut Javian Osborne announced his dedication to Fighting Irish on Saturday.
Osborne, a 5-foot-9, 190 pound Rusher from Forney, Texas, is ESPN's no. 81 general prospect in the 2026 class.
One of the most productive high school in the nation runs back, he lands as the third ranked promise in the 2026 class of coach Marcus Freeman after visiting Notre Dame and Michigan last month. Osborne told ESPN that this comfort was built with the program on several trips to the campus and the tradition of the Fighting Irish of the development of top running and attacking line talent floating factors were in his decision.
“They are known for letting the ball run and the Notre Dame is O-Line U,” said Osborne. “They have many great guys who went there and went to the NFL. Which reduction would not want to be part of a program that breeds attacking rulers?”
Osborne, a powerful, large volume of Rusher, has added 4,522 career breeding on his first three Varsity seasons at Forney High School. The Texas District 7-5A Di-attacking newcomer of the year as a first-year student, exploded Osborne for 2,231 hasty yards and 39 Touchdowns in an exceptionally productive second-year season in 2023. He was on average more than 6.5 meters per Carry campaign during his junior campaign during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigns during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaigning during his junior campaign and at the junior campaign during his junior campaignaigning during his junior and 25s of the junior campaign and at his junior campaigngagne during junior, and at the junior campaign during his junior campaign and at 25222227 junior Scores previous fall.
Alabama, Georgia, Miami and Smu were also among the most prominent programs involved in the recruitment of Osborne. Osborne said ESPN that following the university “Up North” was a priority in his trial, and he limited his finalists to Fighting Irish and Wolverines at the end of March before he delved his recruitment to both schools on back-to-back weekends in April in April in April on Saturday.
“I have heard a lot of people say, but you have to go where your heart is,” said Osborne. “At the end of the day, all these zero things, that cannot help you if it is fourth and goal and you have to score. You have to be there. I fell in love with the school and the program.”
With the Fighting Irish, Osborne lands as the 10th ESPN 300 promise of the program in the 2026 cycle and the third top 100 commit behind defensive end of Rodney Dunham (no. 57 general) and attacking Tyler Merrill (no. 67). If he finally draws later this year, Osborne will mark the highest ranked declining addition of Notre Dame since Chris Tyree (no. 30) in the recruitment class 2020.
With Star that Jeremiyah Love drives back, considered one of the top Rushers in the NFL design class 2026, Osborne will probably enter the Fighting Irish's Backfield depth after Jadarian Price, Aneyas Williams and Kedren Young, the most recent ESPN 300 of the program next year.
After the promise of Osborne, six of the top 15 of ESPN who go back in the 2026 class are now off the board. All four of the best Rushers of the Nation Figh Stars Rekruut Derrek Cooper and four-star run Savion Hiter, Ezavier Crowell and Davian Groce-stay undisputed.
