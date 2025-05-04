Saint Lucia finishes third at the CRTTF youth championship





Team Saint Lucia delivered a good performance and finished third at the 28th CRTTF youth championship in the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex Gymnasium in St. Michael, Barbados. This impressive third place finish not only emphasizes the talent of the team, but also qualifies Saint Lucia for the prestigious Pan Am Youth Games, planned for 16-21 August in Asuncion, Paraguay, as well as the Pan am Table Tennis Championships that take place in Rosario, Argentina, 24-31 August. The youth championship attracted top table tennis talent from 11 countries, including Cuba, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Dominican Re-Public, Antigua, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent & De Grenadines, Grenada, Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and host Barbados. Athletes competed fiercely in male and female categories under 19 and under 15, which include team events, singles, Doubles and mixed doubles. Sponsored The article continues below The contingent of Saint Lucia included top players: Joshua Lubin, Manie Eleeghere, Leshon Francis, Stephen Steele, Khamari Har-Ris and Shatal Charles, led by coach Chris Wells. During the team of under the age of 19, Saint Lucia fought hard to secure a place on stage, as 3rd ending, with Puerto Rico taking the 1st and the Dominican Republic 2nd. In the DOULD event under the 15 mixed Doubles, Saint Lucia showed skill and determination and earned 3rd place with the duo of Leshon Francis and Shatal Charles, while Puerto Rico Dominat the top two places. Leshon Francis also excelled in the Under-15 Boys Singles event and finished 3rd, while Puerto Rico again wiped the stage. Sponsored The article continues below Further remarkable versions include quarter-final finishes for Manie Eleeghere and Joshua Lubin in the Onder-19 boys' doubles, as well as Shatal Charles and Stuti Kashyap from Anti-Gua in the double of the girls under 19. In addition, Shatal Charles reached the quarterfinals in the girls under 15 singles. Leshon Francis appeared as the striking athlete of Saint Lucia and won three prizes in third place. Of the six athletes who represented Saint Lucia, five came back with third place awards, with the collective effort and talent of the team. Spanish -speaking countries dominated the final over all events, in which Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Cuba consistently present their ability. Sponsored The article continues below The Saint Lucia Table Tennis Association issues gratitude for the support of the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee (Sloc), National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and Te Touring Services, which played an important role in the participation of the team in this championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thevoiceslu.com/2025/05/saint-lucia-finishes-third-at-crttf-youth-championship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos